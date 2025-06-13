The Atlanta Dream are playing a different style of basketball than years past, and that's thanks to head coach Karl Smesko. When the Dream hired him, he let it be known that he loves space and pace, and that's how they've been able to win most of their games this season. Players have had to step out of their comfort zones, and it has produced good results for the team.

Two of those players, Brittney Griner and Naz Hillmon, recently spoke about how they've had to expand their games beyond the 3-point line to start the season.

“Love Karl for giving us the opportunity to expand our game,” Griner said. “Especially when players sag off us so much, it would be a crime for us not to shoot those shots. He’s helped me a lot with straightening out my shots, so it’s more consistent. So when I do miss, it’s not just going everywhere. I think with more time, it’s just going to be even better for us.”

So far this season, Griner has shot the most 3-point attempts per game throughout her entire career. Though it's just 1.0 attempts per game and she's shooting 14%, her being out on the perimeter usually leaves the paint open for her teammates to drive the ball and not get met at the rim by a bigger defender.

As the season progresses, Griner should be more comfortable shooting the 3-ball, and her percentages should rise with it as well.

Naz Hillmon seeing growth in game with Dream

Article Continues Below

Through nine games, Hillmon has also seen her game evolve, and she's enjoying the system that Smesko has put in.

“I feel really confident and comfortable in it,” Hillmon said. “I think coach does a really good job of putting everybody in their best positions. Something that was really uncomfortable for me in the beginning, but I’m feeling confident in it, as you guys see, I’m shooting the 3-ball a lot more than I have in all three years that I’ve been here, but I think the team is buying in as well. Just a lot of movement, a lot of action, and he’s putting everybody in the right position.”

Hillmon is also taking the most 3-point attempts per game this season than her entire career, and she's shooting 40%. It's obvious that Smesko has a plan, and it's working for the Dream so far, as they're 6-3 and second in the Eastern Conference.

With the frontcourt expanding their game to the perimeter, the Dream have many different ways that they can beat you.