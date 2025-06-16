Rhyne Howard achieved an impressive feat during Sunday's matchup between the Atlanta Dream and Washington Mystics.

In 29 minutes of action, Howard finished with a stat line of 14 points, two assists, a rebound, and a steal. She shot 5-of-14 from the field, including 4-of-11 from beyond the arc.

Her 3-point shooting allowed her to make WNBA history, per Winsidr. She became the fastest player in WNBA history to hit 300 career 3-pointers (114 games), and the second-youngest to reach the mark, just three days behind Diana Taurasi. Only Sabrina Ionescu (117) and Diana Taurasi (124) come close.

What's next for Rhyne Howard, Dream

While Rhyne Howard got to make history, the Dream cruised in convincing fashion as they blew out the Mystics 89-56.

The game initially started out close as Atlanta only led 16-13 after the first quarter. That was as close as the score would be as the Dream took all the momentum for the remainder of the contest. In the last 20 minutes, they outscored the Mystics 44-22 in that span.

Atlanta was sharp with their shot selection while applying a lot of pressure on Washington's offense. The visitors shot 44.3% from the field, including 42.9% from three. This was in stark contrast to the Mystics' shooting splits of 29.5% and 17.6%, respectively.

Four players scored in double-digits on Atlanta's behalf, including Howard. Allisha Gray was dominant throughout the day with 32 points, five rebounds, four assists, and three steals. She shot 10-of-14 overall, including 6-of-7 from downtown. Te-Hina Paopao came next with 16 points and five assists, while Naz Hilmon provided 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Atlanta improved to an 8-3 record on the season, holding the second spot of the Eastern Conference standings. They are 1.5 games behind the New York Liberty for the top spot.

The Dream will look to continue their winning momentum in their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Liberty on June 17 at 7 p.m. ET.