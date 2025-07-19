Brittney Griner braved a massive change more than a decade into her Hall of Fame career when she signed with the Atlanta Dream this offseason. The only WNBA home she had ever known was the Phoenix Mercury, the franchise she helped win a championship in 2014, so one could imagine how surreal it felt to join a new squad. Her new teammates also needed time to process the shake-up.

When one adds a decorated player like Griner to a roster, the understanding is that she will carry a prominent presence in the interior. Ergo, it is not easy to insert another established talent alongside her. The Dream were not worried about having such a problem, however, as they promptly scooped up Brionna Jones in free agency. With that move, Atlanta established its identity as a defensively-oriented, physical team.

Jones was curious how she would mesh with Griner on the floor at first, but she is thrilled by the results the duo has produced.

“Even I was like ‘oh, we're going to be a big frontcourt,' but I think it's been working out great,” Jones told SiriusXM NBA Radio, hours before the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game. “I think it's just our willingness to be able to play off of each other. We're both dominant in the paint, so just being able to give each other that space and be able to know that I could get it inside to her and she can get it inside to me…. It's a hard matchup for some teams.”

How Brionna Jones and Brittney Griner are impacting the Dream

The Dream lead the WNBA in rebounds and rank fourth in both points per game allowed and blocks. Their reinforced frontcourt is nicely complimenting a potent backcourt comprised of Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard, who are combining to average almost 35 points per game.

Atlanta currently sits in fifth place with a 13-9 record. If Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones can continue to strengthen their chemistry, this squad could be very interesting when the playoffs begin in September.

Before the Dream dash into the second half of the campaign, they will cheer on Gray and Jones during Saturday night's All-Star Game (Howard is sitting out with a knee injury and Jones is replacing the injured Satou Sabally). The action commences at 8:30 p.m. ET.