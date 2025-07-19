A'ja Wilson didn't just pull up to the 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend Friday night events — Wilson made sure to arrive in style and make her presence known. The Las Vegas Aces star channeled a bit of Shaquille O'Neal's iconic move from the 2006 NBA All-Star Weekend, turning her signature Nike A'One shoe into a camera she used to humorously document the night. Atlanta Dream All-Star selections Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard were caught off guard by the cool accessory, which they expressed to Wilson courtside.

“I think I was shooting, I seen her hold the shoe up and I was like, ‘What in the world?'” Gray said. “Cause I was like, ‘Why are you holding your shoe up?' and I was like, ‘Is that a camera? That's nice,'” she finished to laughs from Wilson and Howard.

Wilson was spotted with the signature shoe camera while sitting courtside with her boyfriend and NBA star Bam Adebayo during Friday's Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Shaq infamously rocked a similar-looking shoe at the NBA's Dunk Contest in 2006, setting an example for how much of a draw athletes could also be off the court. The legendary big man was launching his latest Dunkman Game Shoe and brought a pair in his iconic size 23.

Wilson became the first Black woman with a signature basketball shoe since Adidas partnered with Candace Parker in 2011. She revealed that she'd worked on her kicks since 2023, trying to perfect the final result.

“I’m looking at the shoe, I’m changing it, and we’re figuring out what direction we want to go with it. That takes time.”

Despite being selected as an All-Star starter and traveling to Indiana, Wilson's status for the main event is still uncertain due to a recently suffered wrist injury.

More Las Vegas Aces News
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates after scoring in the fourth quarter against the New York Liberty during game two of the 2024 WNBA Semi-finals at Barclays Center.
A’ja Wilson’s significant impact draws truth bomb from Sun starMalik Brown ·
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) during the second quarter against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center.
Aces’ A’ja Wilson admits All-Star Game status is uncertain amid wrist injuryMalik Brown ·
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) is defended by Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) during the first half at Wintrust Arena.
A’ja Wilson, Angel Reese’s head-turning looks go viral on Orange CarpetMalik Brown ·
Aces' Jackie Young, Skechers, WNBA All-Star
Aces’ Jackie Young latest to ink shoe deal after linking up with SkechersDominik Zawartko ·
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates after scoring in the fourth quarter against the New York Liberty during game two of the 2024 WNBA Semi-finals at Barclays Center.
A’ja Wilson reaches WNBA milestone after insane performance vs. WingsDavid Yapkowitz ·
Las Vegas Aces guard Kate Martin (20) dribbles the ball against the LA Sparks in the second half at Crypto.com Arena.
Tiffany Hayes, Kate Martin get warm welcome in Vegas returnBen Strauss ·