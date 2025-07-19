A'ja Wilson didn't just pull up to the 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend Friday night events — Wilson made sure to arrive in style and make her presence known. The Las Vegas Aces star channeled a bit of Shaquille O'Neal's iconic move from the 2006 NBA All-Star Weekend, turning her signature Nike A'One shoe into a camera she used to humorously document the night. Atlanta Dream All-Star selections Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard were caught off guard by the cool accessory, which they expressed to Wilson courtside.

“I think I was shooting, I seen her hold the shoe up and I was like, ‘What in the world?'” Gray said. “Cause I was like, ‘Why are you holding your shoe up?' and I was like, ‘Is that a camera? That's nice,'” she finished to laughs from Wilson and Howard.

Wilson was spotted with the signature shoe camera while sitting courtside with her boyfriend and NBA star Bam Adebayo during Friday's Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

This is so A'ja Wilson and Bam coded! A recording from her kicks and Bam supporting to the fullest 🙌

Shaq infamously rocked a similar-looking shoe at the NBA's Dunk Contest in 2006, setting an example for how much of a draw athletes could also be off the court. The legendary big man was launching his latest Dunkman Game Shoe and brought a pair in his iconic size 23.

A'ja Wilson really brought out the shoe cam like Shaq for WNBA All-Star Weekend 😭 @_ajawilson22

Wilson became the first Black woman with a signature basketball shoe since Adidas partnered with Candace Parker in 2011. She revealed that she'd worked on her kicks since 2023, trying to perfect the final result.

“I’m looking at the shoe, I’m changing it, and we’re figuring out what direction we want to go with it. That takes time.”

Despite being selected as an All-Star starter and traveling to Indiana, Wilson's status for the main event is still uncertain due to a recently suffered wrist injury.