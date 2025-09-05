After Chicago Sky All-Star Angel Reese issued an apology to her teammates for her controversial comments, her team responded with a suspension. After the WNBA handed a mandatory one-game suspension to Reese for reaching its eight technical-foul limit per season, Angel is in trouble for comments made about the organization and her future.

The Sky addressed Reese's comments with a half-game suspension in a formal press release on Friday.

“The Chicago Sky values the safety, respect, and well-being of every player. We are committed to accountability so our players can stay focused on playing basketball,” the statement reads. “Because of statements detrimental to the team made by Angel Reese during league-mandated media, she will not play in the first half of the game on September 7 against the Las Vegas Aces. This matter has been handled and resolved internally, and we are moving forward as a team.”

As the WNBA regular season winds down with Chicago, 10-30, out of the playoff picture, Reese questioned the Sky's direction as a team and whether she'd be around for the long run, per the Chicago Tribune.

“I am very vocal about what we need and what I want,” Reese told the Tribune. “I’d like to be here for my career, but if things don’t pan out, obviously, I might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me. But while I am here, I’m going to try to stay open-minded about what I have here and maximize that as much as I can.”

Angel Reese issues public apology to Sky teammates

After the backlash from comments made about her future, Sky All-Star Angel Reese apologized to her teammates in a postgame press conference. Reese apologized for sending the wrong message to her team.

“I think the language is taken out of context,” Reese said. “I really didn’t intentionally mean to put down my teammates, because they’ve been through this with me throughout the whole year.”

"I probably am frustrated at myself right now… I want to apologize to my teammates… I just have to be better with my language.” Angel Reese speaks on her frustration and clears the air on her recent comments 🗣️ (via @chicagosky)

Before facing the Aces, Reese will miss the Sky's matchup against the Fever on Friday.