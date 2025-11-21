James Worthy is sharing how he actually feels about his game getting compared to Angel Reese.

The NBA legend, who spent 12 years with the Los Angeles Lakers before he retired in 1994, had his early game compared to that of Reese's by Chicago Sky head coach Tyler Marsh.

“There’s so much more room for growth and there’s so much progression that she’s shown from year one to year two,” Marsh said about the Chicago Sky star.

Marsh also added how she notices all aspects of her game and improves: “She’s realizing all the other aspects of her game in real time to be effective, and she’s showing it night in and night out.”

As for Worthy's diagnosis of Reese's game, he gave his honest opinion to Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson on Scoop B Radio.

“She has tremendous footwork,” the Lakers legend said. “Her ability to bypass players — I do see a little bit of familiarity in that. I haven’t seen enough to say she’s exactly like me, but she does have tendencies of evading and making her game stretch out a little bit to avoid defenses. I do like that about her game.”

Worthy also shared what he truly thanks of Reese's second year in the league. She was drafted No. 7 overall by the Chicago Sky in the 2024 WNBA Draft. During her second year she averaged 14.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 30 games. The LSU alum had a back injury and didn't play the last 14 games of the season. Reese is under contract with the Sky through 2027 and the team is moving as if she will remain on the roster until otherwise noted.