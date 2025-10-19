Angel Reese is getting real about her experiences with media so far in her WNBA career.

Reese just ended her second season with the Chicago Sky after being the No. 7 overall draft pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. In her latest podcast episode, she was joined by sports journalist Taylor Rooks where she talked about her difficult relationship with the media.

“Even before the game, I’m terrified of what the media is about to ask,” Reese told Rooks on Thursday, Oct. 16 episode of her Unapologetically Angel podcast. “It could be the nicest question, but it’s going to get flipped or put into a different light or a different perspective. It’s like, are you here intentionally to start mess or are you intentionally here to ask a question?”

After she revealed that the media sometimes doesn't have the best intentions, she explained that she rather just pay not to answer their questions.

“It’s really tough for me, especially in the media,” Reese continued.” It’s like, I don’t want to do an interview with anybody. I get excited for certain people, like a Taylor [Rooks]. Certain people I know I can talk to, but I’ll take the fine.”

It's not that Reese gets bothered by most questions, it's that she believes her responses are taken out of context which has stopped her from being a guest on other platforms outside of broadcast media.

“Seriously, I’d rather take the fine sometimes rather than talking to the media because it always gets flipped,” Reese said, adding, “For me, the media is really scary. That’s why I have never been on anybody else’s podcast. I’m scared to do stuff like that because I know how things could get flipped.”

Would y’all rather take the fine ? 🗣️⬇️ FULL EP. OUT NOW: https://t.co/Y4LAxQQT89 pic.twitter.com/Ta7Qy9xy7e — Unapologetically Angel (@angelreeseshow) October 16, 2025

The clip got several comments from fans with one of them suggesting that she ignore questions where her answer could be taken out of context.

“Easy ‘that’s not basketball, next question ?' And calmly continue until you get a basketball related question,” the fan wrote on X.

Another fan showed empathy towards her issue, “That is such a shame . I don’t blame her, I’d take the fine too . Should not be this way !!!!!”

This season, Reese was suspended for the first half of the Sky's game against the Las Vegas Aces after the comments she made to the Chicago Tribune. She told the newspaper that she is “not settling for the same s— we did this year,” adding that the team “[has] to get great players” this offseason or she is considering not returning.

The Sky ended up suspending Reese after they explained that the”statements detrimental to the team.” The Sky told ESPN that Reese has since apologized to her teammates for her comments.