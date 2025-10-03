Angel Reese did not participate in exit interviews with the Chicago Sky when their season ended, so she decided to do her own on her podcast, Unapologetically Angel. She touched on several topics on the podcast, including her Mebounds Merch and how much she made off of the idea.

“So the mebounds, if you know, you know,” Reese said. “They tried to clown me for rebounds, and what did I do? I made a bag off of it. Six figures plus, Reese said. Y'all can try again, because I do need another idea for some more colorways, so just keep it coming.”

Angel Reese says she made over 6 figures on her “mebounds” merch 👀🤑 She got the last laugh 😅 (🎥 @angelreeseshow / https://t.co/c6TKkmT70S ) pic.twitter.com/X4JvL5G4Kw — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) October 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

The term originally came from Reese missing shots and grabbing her own rebounds, which led to some people criticizing her. That's when the term mebounds came up, but instead of it bothering Reese, she filed a trademark for the term, and the proceeds ended up going to her foundation.

Reese spoke about the term in an interview with Kayla Adler of Elle.

“I didn't even know about mebounds until I got on TikTok and people were spamming it in my comments,” Reese said.

“And then I was like, ‘Well, might as well make some money off of it.' And we made a lot of money off of it. It's important to maximize the moment, and turn a negative into a positive,” Reese continued. “We clearly did that. Also, to be able to give some of the money to my foundation for cyberbullying was great. It was like killing two birds with one stone.”

Reese finished her second year averaging a league-high 12.6 rebounds, after dominating the boards in her rookie season as well. Unfortunately, injuries derailed the second half of her season, and the team didn't perform well. Toward the end of the season, Reese was open about wanting the team to improve for the future, which led to her being suspended for the first half of a game.