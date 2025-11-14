Angel Reese may be in the offseason, but that doesn't mean she's slowing down. The Chicago Sky star's latest colorway of her Angel Reese 1 signature shoe was just released by Reebok, bringing the total number of colorways for Reese's sneaker to six.

The latest colorways, “King Tiago Reese” and “Giving Grace,” come in a simple beige and space grey palette, respectively. The names of both of the additions have personal ties to Reese, with the first being named after her teacup Yorkie and the second symbolizing the resilience and inner peace she said she's had to develop since entering the WNBA spotlight.

The new “King Tiago Reese” colorway was partially announced through a campaign that featured Olandria Carthen, who recently received a pair of sneakers through Reese’s brand deal with Reebok. The “Bama Barbie,” who gained popularity on Season 7 of Love Island USA, won fans over with her vibrant personality and authenticity. The duo recently sat down for a conversation on the November 13 episode of Reese's podcast, “Unapologetically Angel,” where the two women bonded over shared experiences in the public eye.

The new colorways join the four that were already released earlier in the year. The first three featured in the initial September drop were “Diamond Dust,” an iridescent white with pearl accents, “Mebounds,” a bright pink with a name inspired by reclaiming online hate and her on-court skills, and “Receipts Ready,” a classic black and white. She dropped “Charm City” next, a black and purple design that's a tribute to her native Baltimore, Maryland.