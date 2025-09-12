Angel Reese has quickly become one of the most polarizing and promising young stars in the WNBA. Known for her elite rebounding, tenacious defense, high energy, and charismatic presence both on and off the court, Reese has drawn as much attention for her play as she has for her outspoken nature. After being suspended by the Chicago Sky for “comments detrimental to the team” following the release of her interview with the Chicago Tribune, speculation has surged around whether the Sky are planning to move on from their 2024 first-round draft pick.

If Chicago were to move on from Reese, the question becomes which WNBA teams are the best possible fits for her skill set and personality. Several factors must be taken into consideration, like team need, culture, roster construction, leadership, and Reese’s current strengths and developmental areas. Let's rank the top WNBA teams for Reese to end up on in the event of a trade, starting from the least to the most ideal fit, to determine the optimal environment for her continued growth and impact in the league.

6. Minnesota Lynx

The Minnesota Lynx are a team that thrives on physicality, defense, and toughness — all qualities that Reese brings in abundance. Head coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve has a long history of building successful teams around strong defensive schemes and high-character players. Reese would fit well into the Lynx culture, particularly in lineups alongside Napheesa Collier, who could stretch the floor and take some scoring pressure off Reese.

From a basketball standpoint, the Lynx could use her added rebounding and interior depth, especially when facing teams with dominant post players. Reese’s ability to guard multiple frontcourt positions and crash the glass would give Reeve flexibility in defensive matchups. Minnesota may also represent an opportunity for Reese to step into a bigger role on a superteam than she might receive in a rebuilding situation, especially as the team looks to establish its next championship core. However, the bar for effort and accountability in Minnesota is high, and any off-court distractions would be much less likely. If Reese were to embrace that standard, she could flourish.

5. Las Vegas Aces

The defending champion Las Vegas Aces might not be the most obvious fit, but they do offer certain advantages. For one, Reese would be surrounded by elite talent in A’ja Wilson, Jackie Young, and Chelsea Gray, among others. Playing alongside stars of their caliber would reduce the pressure on Reese to produce immediately while allowing her to focus on rebounding, hustle, spot defense, and the underdeveloped aspects of her game. Head coach Becky Hammon has also built a championship culture where expectations are clearly communicated and everyone knows their role.

However, the Aces’ roster is crowded, and Reese would likely struggle for minutes behind established veterans unless injuries or strategic matchups opened up opportunities. Her lack of a consistent offensive game could limit her floor time on a team that prioritizes spacing and efficiency. But with that being said, if Reese is willing to accept a role player status early in her career, being part of a winning organization could provide a valuable education in what it takes to succeed at the highest level of the WNBA.

4. New York Liberty

Coming off consecutive WNBA Finals appearances, the New York Liberty are one of the league's most stable and veteran-led teams. With stars like Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Jonquel Jones, the Liberty don’t need Reese to be a savior — they need her to be a specialist. And that’s exactly what makes New York a strong potential fit. Reese could provide the Liberty with more frontcourt depth, rebounding, and defensive intensity off the bench or as a situational starter. In a high-octane offense that often sacrifices physicality for pace and shooting, Reese's presence could balance the roster in matchups against teams with dominant bigs.

More importantly, New York has the locker room infrastructure to absorb a player with a big personality. Head coach Sandy Brondello has successfully managed veteran egos and high-stakes personalities. The presence of Stewart and Jones, both seasoned professionals with championship experience, would provide Reese with role models who exemplify leadership, preparation, and professionalism.

Reese would likely not be a focal point in New York’s offense anytime soon, but the opportunity to grow under veteran mentorship while playing meaningful minutes in pursuit of a championship could accelerate her development and solidify her value in the WNBA.

3. Seattle Storm

The Seattle Storm are another strong fit, particularly because they're a team blending veteran leadership with a youth movement. The frontcourt duo of Nneka Ogwumike and Ezi Magbegor provides both mentorship and stability, allowing Reese to learn from two of the league’s most fundamentally sound forwards. Ogwumike, in particular, is known for her off-court leadership and player advocacy, traits that would serve as a guiding light for Reese as she continues to mature within the professional ranks.

Seattle’s system under head coach Noelle Quinn is based on smart defensive play, rebounding, and spacing. Reese’s strengths in rebounding and interior defense would allow her to carve out a consistent role while she works on expanding her offensive skill set, particularly her shooting range and efficiency.

The Storm are in a soft retooling phase, not fully rebuilding but also not at the peak of contention, which provides space for a player like Reese to grow without immediate pressure to carry the team. The Pacific Northwest market, despite having a solid women's basketball fanbase, may also provide a slightly lower-pressure environment off the court, allowing Reese to focus more on basketball development and less on constant media scrutiny.

2. Dallas Wings

The Dallas Wings recently underwent a significant shift in their frontcourt, parting ways with NaLyssa Smith and restructuring around their young prospects. This leaves a gap in the power forward position that Reese could fill immediately. Dallas has long struggled with consistency in rebounding and defensive communication, which are both areas where Reese excels. Her presence on a team with a heavy emphasis on perimeter play and transition offense would bring much-needed balance.

Dallas’s culture, however, is more volatile. The team has cycled through coaches and front-office strategies in recent years, and the structure may not be as conducive to player development and long-term growth as some of the other franchises. That said, if Reese is seeking a team where she can play significant minutes and be a featured frontcourt presence, Dallas may offer her the platform to prove herself. The trade-off would be less veteran leadership and potentially more chaos — a risk depending on how the situation unfolds.

1. Indiana Fever

The most compelling and natural fit for Reese almost ironically lies with the Indiana Fever. The Fever are in the midst of a highly publicized rebuild centered around Caitlin Clark, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, and 2023's top pick Aliyah Boston. Reese’s tenacious rebounding, physical interior play, and defensive energy would complement Clark’s perimeter shooting and Boston’s post presence, creating a young, dynamic trio with immediate upside and long-term potential. Indiana has struggled with interior defense and rebounding depth, and Reese could provide instant help in those areas. Additionally, her ability to generate second-chance opportunities fits perfectly in an offense that seeks to push the pace and create early offense.

From a personality and branding standpoint, pairing Reese and Clark would captivate audiences and drive engagement. Despite their March Madness rivalry in college, both are competitors who could find common ground through mutual respect and shared ambition. Importantly, the Fever’s leadership and coaching staff have shown a commitment to developing young talent with a strong culture and clear expectations, which is an ideal situation for a high-motor player like Reese who thrives when supported and empowered. While managing personalities would be crucial, the potential for both winning and growth makes Indiana the best landing spot.

Bonus: Toronto Tempo or Portland Fire

The most intriguing possibility would be for the Sky to leave Reese unprotected in the upcoming expansion draft, which allows the Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire — the two franchises set to debut in 2026 — to gain a superstar for free. While neither team has yet taken the court, both are actively building rosters, identities, and brands. Given Reese’s unique combination of youth, talent, star power, and upside, she represents a potential cornerstone for either franchise.

Angel Reese’s game is built on energy, physicality, and relentless effort — qualities that often define foundational players for new franchises. Her elite rebounding ability, particularly on the offensive glass, has already become a calling card in her early WNBA career. Reese consistently ranks among the league’s leaders in total rebounds, often creating second-chance opportunities through sheer hustle. This skillset alone makes her a valuable asset for any team, but especially for a new franchise looking to establish a defensive identity and create extra possessions in games where offensive execution may still be developing.

As the WNBA’s first Canadian franchise, the Toronto Tempo will be under intense pressure to succeed — not only on the court but in terms of national pride and commercial success. For a market new to the WNBA, adding Reese could immediately elevate the Tempo’s visibility and credibility. She's a figure who resonates across age groups and demographics, but beyond her popularity, Reese’s defensive grit and rebounding dominance align well with Toronto’s publicly stated desire to build a tough, disciplined team.

General Manager Monica Wright Rogers has emphasized defense and leadership as key to the team’s DNA. Reese brings the kind of intensity and attitude that could help set the tone in the locker room and on the court. Even more importantly, the Tempo would likely give Reese the opportunity to play major minutes and be a central piece in their rotation — something that may not always be guaranteed in Chicago’s crowded frontcourt.

Portland, on the other hand, is reintroducing the Fire to the WNBA, tapping into a passionate, sports-savvy fan base that already supports women’s sports. The Fire are expected to build around community engagement, toughness, and identity, which are all values that align with Reese’s style of play and personal branding. In Portland, Reese could immediately step into a leadership role, helping to anchor the team’s frontcourt and energize their defensive efforts.

Portland’s management will likely prioritize players who embody grit and passion, and Reese checks all those boxes. Her game also suits the Pacific Northwest’s sports culture, which appreciates athletes who play hard and leave everything on the floor. However, just like in Toronto, the Fire would need to construct a roster around her that complements her interior style. Surrounding Reese with capable shooters and a savvy point guard would be essential to maximize her impact and ensure she isn’t overcrowded in the paint.

From a basketball perspective, both Toronto and Portland offer Reese the opportunity to grow into a primary or co-primary option, which is a role that may be limited in Chicago depending on the franchise's future direction. Reese would have the chance to develop under less pressure to win immediately while still playing meaningful minutes in a competitive setting.

Reese's presence could shape the culture and brand identity of either franchise from day one. For the teams, acquiring Reese through the expansion draft would bring not only a young, improving talent but also a player who could galvanize fans and give the franchise a face recognized across the league.

Angel Reese's talent is undeniable, and her rebounding and defensive prowess have already proven impactful in her rookie season. If the Chicago Sky choose to part ways with her, several teams could benefit from her unique skill set.

The best fit appears to be the Indiana Fever, a team with young stars, positional need, and a culture that could both challenge and support Reese as she develops. The Liberty and Lynx offer veteran mentorship and contending environments, while the Storm and Wings could provide greater individual opportunity. Even the Aces present value if Reese accepts a role-player position in pursuit of a WNBA title.

Ultimately, Reese’s success will depend on her willingness to grow, adapt, and commit to team-oriented play while maintaining the confidence and edge that make her special. If placed in the right environment with strong leadership, clear expectations, and a system that values her energy, Reese has the potential to become not just a WNBA star but a transformative force in the league for years to come.