WNBA star Angel Reese suddenly found herself in the headlines after Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green took exception to being compared to her by a fan. Now, even Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. has entered the fray, albeit due to an entirely different matter.

Rumors have been swirling that Carter and Reese are dating. On “Run It Back,” Carter stopped short of confirming if he's been going out with Reese. The 26-year-old big man, however, may have gotten too casual with the way he referred to the Chicago Sky forward.

“That’s the homie for sure. We’re locked in,” said Carter, eliciting a surprised reaction from host Michelle Beadle.

“Y'all are going to find out when y’all need to find out. That’s my girl though. We’re locked in for sure.”

Beadle's co-host, Lou Williams, was quick to tease Carter after his comments.

“Way to clean that up because when you get that text message like, ‘Oh homie?’” said Williams, who definitely knows a thing or two—emphasis on two—about dating (IYKYK).

Nothing says love-filled affection like calling someone your homie.

There have been signs that Carter and Reese are dating, with the latter frequently spotted at the games of the Magic, including during the team's first-round matchup against the Boston Celtics in last season's playoffs. She was also seen at a private birthday party in May, with Carter standing beside her and taking a video of her dancing.

Fans will continue to find clues if Carter and Reese are seeing each other. For now, they're just, you know, homies.