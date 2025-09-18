Angel Reese is used to dominating on the court, and now she can officially say she's dominating off of it, too. After nearly two months of hype, Reese's much-anticipated first sneaker drop went even better than she could've imagined. All three colorways sold out within minutes of going on sale online, which led the Chicago Sky star to take to X, formerly Twitter, to address her loyal and supportive fan base that made the successful debut possible.

“HAPPY LAUNCH DAY,” Reese's first post began. “Today I get to share a dream turned reality — my very first shoe. I can't even put into words how PROUD I am of this moment, how THANKFUL I am for the journey, and how GRATEFUL I am for every single person who has supported me along the way.

“[Twenty-three] years old… and I just dropped my very first signature shoe. WOW,” she said alongside teary-eyed and prayer hand emojis. “This is more than just a shoe — it's a piece of my story, my grind, and my growth.”

✨ HAPPY LAUNCH DAY ✨

Today I get to share a dream turned reality—my very first shoe👟

I can’t even put into words how PROUD I am of this moment, how THANKFUL I am for the journey, and how GRATEFUL I am for every single person who has supported me along the way. 23 years old…… pic.twitter.com/O2gUgVH9do — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) September 18, 2025

The first three colors, Mebounds, Diamond Dust, and Receipts Ready, have been steadily unveiled since the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game in July. Reese's partnership with Reebok has seemingly pleased both the sneaker brand and the WNBA phenom, who reiterated how stunned she was at the virtual turnout for her first signature shoe.

“I'm in full tears right now,” Reese posted later. “Taking a leap of faith and launching three of my signature shoes at once was a huge risk — but guess what? They all sold out! I'm sooooo THANKFUL and beyond GRATEFUL and just want to thank everyone for the amazing support.”

Reese finished off her sentiments with a single declarative statement: “REEBOK IS BACK!”

With no planned restock announced, fans looking to get their hands on a pair will have to turn to resale sites, hope their local Dick's Sporting Goods store has some left in stock, or wait for the next batch of new colorways that are slated to drop later this autumn.