The 2025 season hasn't gone exactly how the Dallas Wings would have envisioned it so far, but they are still getting healthy and battling game after game. Most of the focus so far this season has been on rookie sensation Paige Bueckers, but the Wings also have some quality veterans that are leading the way for the young UConn star.

One of those players is DiJonai Carrington, who spent her first four seasons in the WNBA with the Connecticut Sun but now finds herself in Dallas. That experience and leadership is a big asset for this Wings squad, and head coach Chris Koclanes described that impact on Friday, via Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints.

“Her confidence, she knows this league,” Koclanes said of Carrington. “She's extremely intelligent. Just has really good feel on the floor. For her to be able to impart that on her teammates and really help us raise our level has been special.”

Carrington and Koclanes go back to the young guard's first few seasons in the league when Koclanes was an assistant coach for the Sun. He then spent a year with the Los Angeles Sparks before going down to the college level to be an assistant at USC in 2023-24 before he was hired by the Wings. The 35-year old is in his first season as a head coach, so Carrington's impact is helping him out as well.

Carrington is having a solid season so far in 2025, averaging 12.3 points and 4.9 rebounds per game for this Wings squad. While her overall efficiency from the field is down from 2024, when she won the WNBA's Most Improved Player Award, her 3-point efficiency is way up. So far this season, the Baylor product is shooting 31% from distance, up from 25% a year ago.

Carrington was also named First Team All-Defense last season, so her impact can be felt on both ends of the floor. At 2-11, this Wings group has a lot of ground to make up in the standings, but Carrington's experience and impact on and off the court will help them improve over the course of this season and into the future.