This month, a few WNBA teams will be losing key players due to Eurobasket. The Dallas Wings are one of the teams set to be without a few pivotal players for the next few weeks as both Teaira McCowan and Luisa Geiselsöder are set to depart for Eurobasket, as per Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints.

Several NBA players are expected to compete on the men’s side of Eurobasket. On the women’s side, since their WNBA is in season during the summer, that will cause roster shortages for a few teams. The Wings will be temporarily losing frontcourt depth as Teaira McCowan and Luisa Geiselsöder are both centers.

McCowan will suit up for Turkey while Geiselsöder will be playing for Germany. McCowan is set to depart on June 14 while McCowan will leave on June 7. The absence of both players will leave the Wings without a true center on their roster. But so far this season, the team has not had a traditional center in their starting lineup. Forwards Myeshia Hines-Allen and NaLyssa Smith have been handling duties up front.

For McCowan, this is her seventh season in the WNBA, and fourth with the Wings. She’s appeared in eight games this season at a little over 13 minutes per game. She’s averaging a career-low 4.9 points and 5.1 rebounds with splits of 56.7 percent shooting from the field and 71.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Geiselsöder was a late arrival to the Wings, having missed training camp due to overseas commitments. This is her rookie season in the WNBA after having been selected by the Wings with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft.

So far, Geiselsöder has appeared in three games at a little over nine minutes per game. She’s averaged 2.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.0 blocked shots with splits of 50 percent shooting from the field and 50 percent shooting from the three-point line.

The Wings are currently 1-7 and hold the worst record in the WNBA. Rookie point guard Paige Bueckers was ruled out for the team’s game against the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday as she continues to recover after being placed in league concussion protocol.