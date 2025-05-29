Madison Scott, a forward who played her college basketball at Ole Miss and was selected by the Dallas Wings with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, was waived by the team before the '25 regular season. So what's next for Scott? During a recent appearance on the Right On Target Podcast, Scott said she is going to be playing in Milan, Italy after getting waived by the Wings.

“I can say this here, that my next destination I'll be playing overseas in Italy, in Milan,” Scott said.

Scott is of course excited for the basketball element of playing in Italy. However, there are more reasons as to why she's looking forward to the move as well.

“I'm so excited not only to hoop… Of course I'm excited to be down there and hoop,” Scott continued. “But I'm excited about Milan. You get what I'm saying? Everything that comes with it. Especially with me, you know, really being into fashion and modeling, it's gonna be a nice time to tap into that side of things, too. So you're gonna be seeing a lot more content from me.”

The Wings had to make difficult roster decisions with only 12 total available spots. Dallas seemingly was a fan of Scott's game, but there simply wasn't enough room to keep her on the roster.

Scott knew nothing was guaranteed despite being selected at a respectable position at No. 14 overall. She explained how her faith helped her through the uncertainty of her future after being waived by the Wings.

“Super excited,” Scott said of joining her new team in Italy. “That was something… It was like a breath of fresh air, you know, signing that contract and having some knowledge on what's next… The next step after college is so scary sometimes with the W, because there's no guarantee. You're not guaranteed any spot. Look at me. You get what I'm saying? So when you don't know what's next, you know, the fear of uncertainty sometimes… That's why having faith in God is such a huge part in continuing on your journey.

“That's how you continue when times get hard is really that trust in God… So it meant a lot to sign and to really lock in knowing that I had something to prepare for next as I wait for other opportunities, of course I'm staying ready for those. I know for sure that I have something coming up, something to look forward to. So I'm super excited about it.”

The former Ole Miss women's basketball forward is only 23 years old. It certainly would not be surprising to see her in the WNBA sooner rather than later. For now, she is looking forward to this next chapter in Italy, however.