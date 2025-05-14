The Dallas Wings made a roster move on Wednesday. The team announced that they waived forward Joyner Holmes ahead of the 2025 WNBA regular season. Dallas will soon announce the team's final roster for the regular season opener on Friday.

With attention on Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale, some of the impactful role players have been overlooked. There have been training camp and preseason battles going on over the past few weeks, however. Those battles have resulted in multiple players being waived.

On Sunday, the Wings waived Mai Yamamoto and 2025 WNBA Draft No. 14 overall pick Madison Scott. With only 13 teams (this season) in the league and fairly limited roster sizes, deserving players are often left searching for teams after getting waived. The decision to waive Scott was especially surprising, but the team had to make the difficult decision.

Holmes, who is from Dallas, was excited about the idea of playing for her hometown team. She made her debut in the WNBA with the New York Liberty in 2020. Holmes has since played for the Connecticut Sun, Los Angeles Sparks, Las Vegas Aces and the Seattle Storm. She landed a deal with the Wings this past offseason before getting waived on Wednesday.

At just 27 years old, it would not be surprising to see Holmes receive another opportunity with a WNBA team soon. A 6'3″ forward, Holmes is more than capable of making a big impact.

Wings moving forward

Meanwhile, the Wings will move forward in preparation for the 2025 WNBA regular season. The team has high expectations for the '25 campaign after missing the playoffs in 2024. Dallas will need to work hard in order to make the postseason this year, but it certainly is a possibility.

For now, the Wings are focused on their upcoming contest against the Minnesota Lynx in Dallas for their 2025 WNBA regular season opener.