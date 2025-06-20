Indiana Fever superstar guard Caitlin Clark is one of the most popular athletes in the world. However, she learned on Thursday night that she is not beloved everywhere. Clark and the Fever were shut down by the Golden State Valkyries on the road at the Chase Center. Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski was in the front row, reveling in the 88-77 Valkyries victory.

The game was going along normally until Clark traveled right in front of Podziemski. As the officials called the turnover, the Warriors guard got up and celebrated as the Fever walked down the court. The video went viral on social media as the Golden State faithful supported their team.

Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski clowning Caitlin Clark for traveling 😅 Podz was hyped courtside watching the Valkyries take on the Fever 🍿 pic.twitter.com/QZdtH3CDLA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Valkyries pulled off the upset and got even with the Fever in the standings. Golden State has been surprisingly competitive so far this season. Even after losing some of their players to Eurobasket until the end of the month, the Valkyries took down one of the most talented teams in the WNBA.

Podziemski and the Warriors have been supportive of the league's newest team in their first season. However, he took a risk when he got up and celebrated in front of Clark.

Article Continues Below

Both of Indiana's professional basketball teams have embraced a new demeanor. The Indiana Pacers forced a Game 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder thanks to a gritty effort in Game 6.

The Fever have adopted a tougher mentality themselves this season. Clark and her teammates endured tough fouls throughout last season. Now, Indiana has developed thick skin, resulting in more conflict in their games.

The Valkyries forced Clark and the Fever into one of their worst games of the season. Their effort against one of the league's brightest stars had the Chase Center rocking. However, no fan was more excited to see Clark travel than Podziemski.

Golden State has done everything they can to integrate the Valkyries into their community. If Thursday night's moment is a sign of what is to come, Warriors players could make more appearances at games moving forward.