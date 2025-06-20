Indiana Fever superstar guard Caitlin Clark is one of the most popular athletes in the world. However, she learned on Thursday night that she is not beloved everywhere. Clark and the Fever were shut down by the Golden State Valkyries on the road at the Chase Center. Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski was in the front row, reveling in the 88-77 Valkyries victory.

The game was going along normally until Clark traveled right in front of Podziemski. As the officials called the turnover, the Warriors guard got up and celebrated as the Fever walked down the court. The video went viral on social media as the Golden State faithful supported their team.

The Valkyries pulled off the upset and got even with the Fever in the standings. Golden State has been surprisingly competitive so far this season. Even after losing some of their players to Eurobasket until the end of the month, the Valkyries took down one of the most talented teams in the WNBA.

Podziemski and the Warriors have been supportive of the league's newest team in their first season. However, he took a risk when he got up and celebrated in front of Clark.

Article Continues Below
More Indiana Fever News
Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) in the second half against the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Fever guard Sophie Cunningham’s All-Star voting position has WNBA world surprisedAlex House ·
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) in the second half against the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Big3 parts ways with influencer who posted Caitlin Clark highlights during in-game actionZachary Draves ·
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder, left, poses for a photo with then-Iowa and now-Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) before a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Purdue at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Fever star Caitlin Clark’s former coach proposes plan to stop cheap shotsJaren Kawada ·
Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) reacts to a call Saturday, May 24, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell claims playing ‘soft’ led to loss vs. ValkyriesJaren Kawada ·
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) high-fives fans after scoring a 3-pointer Saturday, June 14, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Fever’s Caitlin Clark holds convincing WNBA All-Star Game voting leadMalik Brown ·
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles against Golden State Valkyries guard Tiffany Hayes (15) during the third quarter at Chase Center.
Fever’s Caitlin Clark reaches low only seen once before in her WNBA careerMalik Brown ·

Both of Indiana's professional basketball teams have embraced a new demeanor. The Indiana Pacers forced a Game 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder thanks to a gritty effort in Game 6.

The Fever have adopted a tougher mentality themselves this season. Clark and her teammates endured tough fouls throughout last season. Now, Indiana has developed thick skin, resulting in more conflict in their games.

The Valkyries forced Clark and the Fever into one of their worst games of the season. Their effort against one of the league's brightest stars had the Chase Center rocking. However, no fan was more excited to see Clark travel than Podziemski.

Golden State has done everything they can to integrate the Valkyries into their community. If Thursday night's moment is a sign of what is to come, Warriors players could make more appearances at games moving forward.