Despite falling short in the Commissioner’s Cup Final against the Fever, Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier has earned another impressive accolade. Collier was named the Kia WNBA Western Conference Player of the Month for June. With the Lynx sitting atop the Western Conference at 14–2, her dominance on both ends of the floor is driving one of the league’s most successful campaigns this season. And thus, the Napheesa Collier WNBA MVP case is only getting stronger.

In June, Collier averaged 22.0 points, 8.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game. She led the Lynx to a hot 8–2 run during the month. Her performances were nothing short of standout. That included a 32-point explosion against the Los Angeles Sparks and a near double-double in a blowout win over the Connecticut Sun.

One of her most memorable games came on May 27, also against Seattle. In that outing, she finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, five steals, and two blocks. In that same game, Collier became the first player in Lynx history, and the only player in league history, to record five steals and two blocks in a single quarter.

Collier’s impact stretches well beyond scoring. She ranks near the top of the league in steals (1.8 spg), rebounds (8.5 rpg), and blocks (1.5 bpg). Her defensive control complements her steady offensive production. That balance has made her one of the WNBA’s most complete and dependable stars.

Meanwhile, the Lynx are surging. Their league-best 14–2 record reflects their toughness, balance, and discipline. Their most recent victory was a 102–63 rout of the Connecticut Sun. Though they stumbled in the Commissioner’s Cup final, falling 74–59 to the Indiana Fever, the Lynx remain a dominant force. Collier had just 12 points in that loss, but the team’s regular-season form has barely wavered.

With another WNBA Player of the Month honor and the Lynx rolling, chants for Napheesa Collier winning MVP is louder than ever. At this point, it’s not about whether she’s in the WNBA MVP race, it’s whether anyone else can catch her.