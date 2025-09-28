The Las Vegas Aces are on the verge of reaching the WNBA Finals for the third time in four years as they hold a 2-1 series lead against the Indiana Fever coming into Game 4. And early in the first quarter, Aces star A’ja Wilson was doing her best to ensure that, that happens as she got off to a strong start in Game 4 against the Fever.

During the Aces’ start in Game 4, A’ja Wilson reached a major career milestone in becoming only the seventh player in WNBA history to reach 1,000 career playoff points. In addition to reaching that mark, Wilson also surpassed Hall of Famer and WNBA legend Maya Moore for fourth all-time on the league’s playoff made field goals list.

As of publication, the Aces were trailing the Fever at halftime. Wilson had team-high 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field to go along with two rebounds, one assists, two steals and one blocked shot in 15 minutes of play. Jackie Young had chipped in with seven points on 2-of-2 shooting from the field and 3-of-3 from the free-throw line. NaLyssa Smith had six points on 3-of-4 shooting.

Article Continues Below

In the second half, the Aces are going to need more production from the rest of the team around Wilson in order to get the win. They will also need to slow down Fever star Kelsey Mitchell who had a game-high 15 points at half on 6-of-11 shooting.

Wilson made history this season in becoming the first player in WNBA history to win four MVP awards. The Aces got off to a slow start early in the season, but rebounded to grab the No. 2 overall seed in the league standings. The biggest reason why they were able to stay afloat, and ultimately rebound from a poor start, was the play of Wilson.

Coming into Game 4, Wilson had been averaging 23.7 points, just shy of her playoff career-high 23.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.2 steals and 2.5 blocked shots with splits 45.7 percent shooting from the field, 44.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 76.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.