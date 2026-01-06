Black Monday arrived in Cleveland with a partial house cleaning. The Cleveland Browns relieved head coach Kevin Stefanski of his duties following a disappointing campaign, but in a move that raised eyebrows across the league, owner Jimmy Haslam decided to retain general manager Andrew Berry.

The decision to split the power structure, keeping the roster architect while dismissing the on-field leader, is always a gamble. Addressing the media on Monday, Haslam was quick to defend the choice, citing Berry's recent track record in talent acquisition as the primary reason for his continued employment.

“I think Andrew, over the last year, has done a very good job,” Haslam told reporters. “And I want to go through that because I think it's important to talk about the moves he made to strengthen our team.”

Haslam specifically pointed to the defensive interior as proof of Berry’s competence. In a season where bright spots were hard to find, the acquisition of defensive tackle Malik Collins stood out to ownership.

“We added one player, made a substantial difference in our football team, and that was Malik Collins,” Haslam said.

Collins, who joined the Browns via trade, became an anchor in the middle of the defense, providing the interior disruption that Cleveland had lacked in previous years. For Haslam, this move exemplified Berry's ability to identify and secure impact veterans, even if the team's overall record didn't reflect the talent level on the roster.

The retention of Berry puts immense pressure on the upcoming coaching search. The general manager will now be tasked with hiring his second head coach, a luxury few executives get in the NFL.

The dynamic in Berea will be under a microscope; the new coach will need to mesh immediately with Berry's analytics-driven front office, or the Browns could find themselves back in this exact position a year from now.