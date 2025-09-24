A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces looked to bounce back as they hosted the Indiana Fever in Game 2 of their semifinal series in the playoffs on Tuesday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

The Aces were upset by the Fever in Game 1, 89-73, on Sunday, and they wanted nothing else but to exact vengeance to avoid getting into a 0-2 hole in their best-of-five affair.

Las Vegas went to work early, posting an 11-point lead at halftime, 46-35. The team shot an impressive 19-of-34 from the field for 55.9%. Wilson logged 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting at the break.

The recently minted four-time MVP also climbed to the fifth spot for most career field goals made in the postseason with 364 and counting.

A'ja Wilson crashes the boards and gets the tip-in to go 👋 Wilson is now 5th in field goals made in WNBA Playoff history! (via @WNBA)pic.twitter.com/fq1kRvAefu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 24, 2025

Wilson surpassed former Finals MVP Seimone Augustus, who had 362. WNBA icon Diana Taurasi holds the top spot with 489, followed by three-time champion Candace Parker and Phoenix Mercury veteran DeWanna Bonner with 425 each, and Hall of Famer Maya Moore with 378.

At this rate, it won't be a surprise if the 29-year-old Wilson steals the throne from Taurasi a few years from now.

But for now, she is focused on trying to lead the Aces back to the WNBA Finals. They were eliminated by the New York Liberty in their semifinals matchup last season, halting their quest for a third straight title.

With the Liberty now booted out, the crown is for the taking, and Wilson will do anything in her power to claim it.

As of writing, the Aces are still ahead in the third quarter against the Fever.