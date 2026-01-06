Cooper DeJean and Nikki Bella are continuing to fuel romance rumors.

The WWE star is reportedly feeling “smitten” on the alleged romance with the Philadelphia Eagles defensive back, according to a source per Daily Mail.

“She’s really happy, and it’s an exciting time for her — but she is definitely keeping it as casual as possible, for now,” the source told the publication on Monday, January 5.

While the rumored pair did not spend New Year's Eve together, the source claims, adding that it “doesn’t mean she wasn’t thinking about Cooper.”

The Eagles clinched the NFC East title last month after their win over the Washington Commanders. This is the Eagles' first back-to-back division titles since 2004. As the Eagles head into the playoffs, the pair is reportedly keeping any romance lowkey so that DeJean can focus.

“Cooper is in the middle of football season so he can’t do much until it’s over. That’s why they’re keeping it casual and not forcing anything,” the source said. “She’s just having fun and enjoying the single life.”

Fans are getting a majority of their clues about the alleged romance through the WWE star's clothing. On several occasions Nikki has worn either DeJean's jersey or the Eagles' team colors. She made a nod to their rumored romance when she showed up to the Eagles' game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 28 wearing a cropped version of DeJean's jersey and white basketball shorts.

“Walking into Sunday like…,” the former reality star captioned the footage. “Been there, WON that.” #flyeaglesfly.”

She also mentioned being an Eagles fan during last month when she was facing Stephanie Vaquer and Raquel Rodriguez.

“This is what champions look like,” Nikki told the crowd. “You know what, how would you people know what champions look like? I mean you root for the Lions. I mean let's be honest, the Lions wish they were as good as the Philadelphia Eagles, am I right?”

Nikki Bella spittin' facts "I mean, let's be honest, the Lions wish they were as good as the Philadelphia Eagles, am I right?" pic.twitter.com/2PatJjep14 — Nick Piccone (@_piccone) December 23, 2025

DeJean also has been contributing to the rumors when he recently “liking” a video of the WWE star in a seemingly Eagles-inspired outfit.

While the two continue to speculate that their could be a romance brewing, they have not confirmed they're dating.