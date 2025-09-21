Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson made WNBA history on Sunday becoming the only player to have won the MVP Award four times. Wilson was presented with the award ahead of the Aces Game 1 matchup of the WNBA Semifinals against the Indiana Fever. During the presentation, Aces head coach Becky Hammon had a special message for her MVP, as per ESPN.

“There’s no Mt. Rushmore,” Becky Hammon said. “You are the only one. You’re Everest.”

A’ja Wilson certainly is in a class of her own after winning her fourth MVP award in six years. The Aces star is arguably the best player in the league and the major reason why the Aces came roaring back from playing .500 basketball during the first half of the regular season, to finishing with the No. 2 overall seed in the standings.

But Hammon’s Everest comments weren’t the only eye-popping comments she made this weekend about the Aces’ MVP. Hammon also predicted that Wilson would be above all others when her career is all said and done.

Article Continues Below

“By the time it’s all said and done, she will the greatest to ever do it,” Hammon said. “Four [MVPs] already says she is. In a league that has continued to get much better, she keeps getting better. You’re watching poetry in motion. You’re watching history. And she’s just 29 years old. She could win four more of these by the time she is finished.”

This season, A’ja Wilson appeared in 40 games for the Aces at a little over 31 minutes per game. During the Aces’ opening round playoff series against the Seattle Storm, Wilson averaged a playoff career-high 29.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.3 steals and 2.0 blocked shots with splits of 55.4 percent shooting from the field, 40 percent shooting from the three-point line and 75 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Wilson won her first MVP award during the 2020 bubble season. She won her second MVP award during the 2022 season, and then she won it again in 2024 making this season a back-to-back. A two-time WNBA champion, Wilson has been selected as an All-Star for every season of her career save for the 2020 season when there was no All-Star game.