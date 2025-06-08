LOS ANGELES – About a quarter of the way through the 2025 WNBA season, the Los Angeles Sparks are still awaiting the return of Cameron Brink from injury. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Brink suffered an ACL injury about one year ago that cut her rookie season short.

While Brink has been a participant at Sparks practice in recent weeks, she still hasn’t progressed yet to non-contact work. But following Sparks practice on Sunday, head coach Lynne Roberts said she was encouraged a bit by the overall progress that Brink is making.

“She’s getting there. She’s getting there and she’s working her tail off. It’s at the liberty of her and her physicians,” Lynne Roberts said. “So we’re following our performance team, we’re following instructions. There’s testing, there’s all sorts of stuff that goes into it. So I’m just ready and waiting for the day that we get told she can go.”

Cameron Brink is expected to be able to return from her injury to the Sparks lineup this season, there just isn’t a concrete timeline as to when that can be. While speculation has floated around about the All-Star break as a potential return date, nothing has been confirmed yet by the organization.

Prior to the injury, Brink was on her way to becoming one of the premier defensive players in the WNBA. She was leading the league in blocked shots for a while, and still finished second (2.3) behind only A’ja Wilson (2.6) despite missing more than half of the 2024 season.

She appeared in 15 games as a rookie, all starts, at a little over 21 minutes per game. She averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.3 blocked shots with splits of 39.8 percent shooting from the field, 32.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 84 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

When Brink is able to return to the court, she will join a Sparks frontcourt that is one of the most versatile in the league. Despite the team’s early record, the starting tandem of Azurá Stevens and Dearica Hamby have been among the most impactful forward/center duos this season in terms of their offensive and defensive versatilty.