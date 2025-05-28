Cameron Brink has yet to make her 2025 season debut after suffering a torn ACL injury in the Los Angeles Sparks' 79-70 loss to the Connecticut Sun in June 2024. Since then, she's been seen on the sidelines supporting her teammates, and did so again in Tuesday night's 88-82 loss to the Atlanta Dream. However, Brink did have a cool moment with Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant after the game.

The two met each other on the court shortly after the game ended. Brink called Durant over and took the time to have a quick chat with the 14-time NBA All-Star before posing for a picture. Once the picture was concluded, the two went their separate ways.

Kevin Durant and Cameron Brink greeted each other after the Sparks-Dream last night 🤝 (via @LASparks)

pic.twitter.com/Oc8hVxkbVe — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Cameron Brink is due to finally return from injury before the WNBA All-Star break in June. The Sparks will do their due diligence and ensure she is fully healthy before giving her playing time, but Los Angeles will be glad to have her back in action at some point in the summer.

Article Continues Below

Before suffering the injury, Brink was showing flashes of potential as a rookie. Through 15 games played last season, the former No. 2 overall pick averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 2.3 blocks per game while owning a 39.8% field goal percentage and shooting 32.3% from three-point range.

The Sparks star recently turned heads with her take on the WNBA roster size. Cameron Brink seemingly believes that the 12-player roster limit is not enough, and that the league should consider expanding upon that number before considering including an expansion team. For comparison's sake, the NBA allows each team to have 15 players on the roster at a time.

It's unknown if the WNBA plans on expanding the roster size or not. Until then, the Sparks will have to make do with the 12 players they do have. Los Angeles will be glad to have Cameron Brink return this season, especially considering the team is ranked near the bottom of the standings with a 2-4 record.