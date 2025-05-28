Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink criticized the WNBA’s current roster size rule, calling it “insane” during the latest episode of her podcast with co-host Sydel Curry-Lee.

“It’s so unfortunate that rosters can only hold 12,” Brink said. “Personally, I think roster sizes need to be expanded before we add anymore expansion teams. It’s kinda crazy 12 people for a roster… it’s insane.”

Brink’s comments come as the Sparks face early-season roster challenges. Brink and teammate Rae Burrell are both sidelined with injuries. Brink is recovering from a torn ACL sustained last summer, while Burrell injured her right leg during Los Angeles’ season-opening win over the Golden State Valkyries. Burrell is expected to miss six to eight weeks.

Curry-Lee added her own perspective on the limited roster capacity.

“If you talk about the analytics going into the season and like a healthy squad… the likelihood that you have a 100% healthy squad at the beginning of a season is very low,” she said. “You’re not gonna have all 12. Someone gets hurt, you’re down to nine at the first game.”

Brink responded, “That’s us right now.”

The Sparks, who are six games into the season with a 2–4 record, had just nine active players available in their second game.

“Right, like I think that’s what brought it up when Rae got hurt,” Curry-Lee added. “Me and Damion got into a conversation about like why the roster spots are so small. You have nine active players going into the second game of the season.”

Brink continued, “And it just puts a lot of stress on everybody… roster sizes really need to be increased.”

Under the WNBA’s current Collective Bargaining Agreement, teams are allowed to carry only 11 or 12 players on their rosters. With 13 teams in the league this season, that amounts to a maximum of 156 total roster spots.

The WNBA is planning to expand to 15 teams in 2026, with the addition of the Toronto Tempo and a new franchise in Portland. While the league has prioritized long-term growth, players and analysts have continued to push for immediate adjustments to roster sizes, citing injury risks and overall team sustainability.

Brink, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft out of Stanford, is expected to play a major role in the Sparks' future. Her remarks reflect a growing sentiment among players advocating for structural changes within the league to match its increasing visibility and competitive demands.

The Sparks will continue to navigate early-season adversity as they await the return of key contributors. The conversation surrounding roster expansion is likely to intensify as more teams encounter similar challenges during the 2025 season.