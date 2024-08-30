LOS ANGELES – Coming into Wednesday, the Los Angeles Sparks had lost seven consecutive games that dated back before the Olympic break. With the New York Liberty in town, the team with the best record in the WNBA, the Sparks faced a daunting task if they hoped to snap their losing streak. But the Sparks were able to grab an impressive 94-88 win at home. Following the game, veteran leader Dearica Hamby stressed patience for such a young Sparks team.

Dearica Hamby is one of three players on the Sparks who have won a championship along with Lexie Brown and Azurá Stevens. She was originally drafted to the San Antonio Stars with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2015 WNBA Draft and followed the franchise during their move to Las Vegas ahead of the 2018 season.

Hamby was named to her second consecutive All-Star appearance during the 2022 season when the Aces won the title. The franchise suffered four consecutive losing seasons before turning things around. She knows the importance though of building winning habits while maintaining that patience.

“We know championship teams, they take time. Part of that last team I was on, it took us five, six years to get to where it was and where it is now. So we know it's a process,” Hamby said following the Sparks win against the Liberty. “We think we have key pieces, we've shown that we have key pieces in our young team, and just keep building. We're not necessarily focused on winning a championship this year, but we had a defensive practice yesterday and just focused on building for the rest of the season and next year.”

Sparks youth shines in win vs. Liberty



Dearica Hamby's comments on the Sparks having key pieces was evident during their win against the Liberty. The team got major contributions from rookie wing Rickea Jackson and third-year wing Rae Burrell. Jackson in particular is making a late push to be in the running for the WNBA's Rookie of the Year Award.

Against the Liberty, Jackson finished with 19 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals. She shot 7-of-11 from the field and 4-of-6 from the three-point line. Burrell finished with 18 points, which tied a career-high, five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one blocked shot. She shot 7-of-8 from the field and 3-of-3 from three-point range.

For Burrell in particular, she has gone from playing sparingly to start the season, to becoming an integral piece in head coach Curt Miller's rotation. Following the win, Burrell spoke about her mindset throughout the season that's allowed her to stay ready for moments like this.

“Really just controlling what I can control, I have that tattooed on me,” Burrell said. “Controlling your attitude and the work that you put in, the extra work that you put in and just staying ready. Make sure that you continue to be a good teammate and just stay engaged for when your number is called. Just know that you put in that work to be ready for these moments.”

The Sparks have a few days off before their next game at home on Sunday against the Atlanta Dream.