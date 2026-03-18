The WNBA world woke up to breaking news on Wednesday that an agreement on a new CBA had been reached. While there are a few more things to completely hash out before it’s official, one of the next steps is opening up the WNBA free agency period. More than half the league are set to hit free agency, including Los Angeles Sparks star Kelsey Plum. And if it was up to Sparks teammate Dearica Hamby, Plum won’t be going anywhere.

In the midst of the new WNBA CBA agreement, a social media personality suggested that Kelsey Plum leave the Sparks and sign with the Indiana Fever in free agency. Well, Dearica Hamby was not a fan of that suggestion, hitting back with a simple two words, “Plz. lol.”

During last season’s exit interviews, Plum was asked if returning to the Sparks was something she would like to do, and before she was able to answer, Hamby immediately jumped in with, “it’s an easy answer.”

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The Sparks initially acquired Plum in a multi-team trade last offseason, sending the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft to the Seattle Storm in the process. Amid five consecutive seasons now of not making the playoffs, the Sparks showed vast improvement this past year with Plum as the centerpiece and new head coach Lynne Roberts in place.

Plum appeared in 43 of 44 games, at a little over 35 minutes per game. She averaged 19.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 42.2 percent shooting from the field, 35.5 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 89.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

When the WNBA free agency period occurs, Plum will no doubt be a top target for teams. But she seems to have fit in nicely with the Sparks.