LOS ANGELES – With a young team this season comprised of rookies and second and third year players, the Los Angeles Sparks have relied heavily on Dearica Hamby to help steady and lead the team. Hamby has done an outstanding job in that sense throughout the season. But following the Sparks’ 79-67 loss to the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, Hamby remarked that she could have done better in terms of not allowing frustration to get to her.

“I’m just talking about the little things. I didn’t do that in the fourth quarter and I think I got in my head a little bit just for frustration,” Hamby said. “I need to be a better leader in that and not allowing that to dictate being able to continue to be vocal.”

In the fourth quarter, the Sun outscored the Sparks, 24-9, to take control of the game and hold on for the win. Hamby did not attempt a shot in the fourth quarter as the Sun defense clapped up and made things difficult for the Sparks at the basket.

Sparks head coach Curt Miller mentioned after the game that the way the Sun played defense throughout the game, and in the fourth quarter in particular, made it tough to get the bigs like Hamby quality shots.

“Tough to get the post players looks tonight with the way they defended us. With the way they defended us it was going to be more of a guard shooting night,” Miller said. “It doesn’t feel good to not be able to find ways to the finish line. . .I thought we outplayed that team for over 30 minutes but we have to have a better close.”

Rickea Jackson continues recent surge for Sparks



With the Sun taking away the Sparks’ ability to get good shots in the paint, the team relied more on their perimeter players to generate offense. One of the beneficiaries of that defensive game-plan was rookie wing Rickea Jackson.

Jackson has begun to feel the brunt of opposing teams’ scouting reports as the season has progressed. Opponents game-plan for her as a primary offensive option. Against the Sun, Jackson scored 24 points which put her third in Sparks franchise history for most games of double digit scoring in a rookie season as per ESPN.

Following the game, Jackson spoke about adjusting the way opposing teams are defending her compared to earlier in the season.

“I feel like they’re physical, as they should be, No one wants to get beat by a rookie. I would take it personal as well. I’ve definitely been seeing that a lot,” Jackson said. “I feel like I’m just learning to just continue to keep my foot on the gas pedal and be aggressive. My teammates space the floor for me as well and I try to open up the floor for them when the attention is at me, to get my teammates open looks and things like that. It’s a just a learning curve, I’m up for the challenge.”

While Jackson has certainly vaulted herself into the conversation as one of the WNBA’s top rookies this year, her late season surge probably isn’t enough though to be a legit Rookie of the Year contender. She will for sure be an All-Rookie First Team player though.