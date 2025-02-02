The Los Angeles Sparks signaled their intent to accelerate the timeline of their rebuild with the acquisition of All-Star guard Kelsey Plum in a sign-and-trade deal during WNBA free agency. It’s a new beginning for Plum, who had spent the first eight seasons of her career with the Las Vegas Aces.

It’s also a homecoming of sorts as Plum grew up in Southern California and starred at La Jolla Country Day High School. In a statement released by the Sparks, Plum spoke about what she can bring to the team after having won back-t0-back titles with the Aces.

“Joining the Sparks is an incredible honor,” Plum said. “Growing up in Southern California, I watched this franchise set the standard for excellence, and now I’m blessed to be part of the Sparks’ championship legacy. The list of greats who have played here is legendary, and I’ll be doing everything I can to honor this history and add to it.”

“Over the years, I’ve learned what’s required to win championships, and I’m prepared to bring this mindset to this team and contribute to a winning culture. Los Angeles can count on me doing whatever it takes to win on the court, while striving to make a positive difference in the community. I can’t wait to get to work,” Plum continued.

The deal for Plum became official on Saturday as players and teams could officially sign new contracts. Plum, who had been cored by the Aces at the onset of free agency, should slot in as the Sparks’ starting point guard from the get-go.

Kelsey Plum joins Sparks in WNBA free agency

Before the Plum deal, it appeared as if the Sparks were going to head into the next phase of their rebuild armed with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. But that pick is no more, it’s headed to the Seattle Storm as part of the Plum trade.

Trading out of the lottery and getting Plum means the Sparks are set on moving along quickly with their rebuild. They have two solid cornerstones in Rickea Jackson and Camron Brink, both of whom could thrive alongside Plum as the ball-handler and playmaker.

Plum is not the only major new addition to the team, however. The Sparks brought in a new head coach in Lynne Roberts who had been coaching at the NCAA level. In a statement prepared by the team, Roberts spoke about the opportunity to coach Plum.

“Having coached against Kelsey in the Pac-12, I have firsthand experience facing her as a competitor,” Roberts said. “Her talent, work ethic and competitiveness are exactly what at our franchise needs. I am confidence that Kelsey will thrive in our style of play, and we’re going to rely on her to bring her remarkable winning pedigree and leadership to our team.”

This past season, Plum was named to her third consecutive All-Star appearance. She suited up in 38 games, at just about 34 minutes per game. She averaged 17.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists with splits of 42.3 percent shooting from the field, 36.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 86.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.