The Los Angeles Sparks’ game against the Las Vegas Aces on Friday was significant for Kelsey Plum in that it was her first game back in the building as an opponent. While Kelsey Plum had a decent game overall, the Sparks were unable to get a win as they fell to the Aces, 96-81. It was the Sparks’ second loss in a row, and after the game, Plum had a strong response when asked if she could have been more aggressive to start the game.

Plum was asked during her postgame press conference if she could have looked for her shot more in the first quarter as the Aces built an early double digit lead. She responded matter-of-factly on why she came out in more of a facilitator role to start the game.

“If you watched the first quarter, they face-guarded me the entire possession. I think that you got to come out and see what the defense is doing and try to take advantage of it,” Plum said. “The best thing I can do is set screens, move without the ball, get my teammates open and the defense has to adjust.”

Plum took a total of five shots in the first half, and finished with 19 shots overall. She came more aggressive in the third quarter, taking nine shots alone. But after the game she admitted that her aggressiveness to begin the second half may not have been what was best for the team.

“That was just more because I felt like I was trying to make something happen. Sometimes I can get myself in trouble, get a little bit too deep or things like that to start the game,” Plum continued. “I don’t think I could have done that much more. A lot of times I get hockey assists. . .at the end of the day, that’s how teams are gonna guard us. I got to be able to adapt and adjust.”

In the early-goings of the 2025 season, Plum has admitted that she can be very hard on herself, and has shouldered the responsibility for some of the Sparks’ losses this year. But she was clear that she stuck to the game plan and did the right thing overall considering the way the Aces were guarding her.

“I’m pretty hard on myself, but I’m not going to take that one,” Plum said. “I thought I made some pretty good decisions, especially in the first half. Second half, maybe not as much. I probably should have f**kin passed more.”

The Sparks acquired Plum in a three-team sign-and-trade involving the Aces and Seattle Storm. Plum was originally selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the then San Antonio Stars in the 2017 WNBA Draft. She was part of the move to Las Vegas when the franchise rebranded as the Aces. She played seven seasons for the franchise and was instrumental in the Aces winning the 2022 and 2023 championships.