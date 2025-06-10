Sparks guard Kelsey Plum and Los Angeles have lost four of their last five games, including an 89–81 overtime defeat to the Golden State Valkyries. However, Plum remained a bright spot amid the team’s struggles. In that game, she made WNBA history by tying the record for the fastest player to reach 200 points and 50 assists in a single season.

As a result of the loss, the Sparks have now fallen to a 3–7 record. With each game, concerns over the team’s consistency continue to grow. Nevertheless, Plum has remained vocal about the team’s on-court struggles, emphasizing accountability and improvement. Her record-setting performance, however, stands out as a bright spot in an otherwise turbulent season.

Currently, Plum leads the Sparks in scoring with 21.8 points per game, which places her third in the WNBA behind Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx and A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces. Furthermore, she ranks second in the league in made three-pointers, trailing only Kayla McBride of the Lynx. These statistics reinforce her reputation as one of the league’s most reliable offensive weapons.

Kelsey Plum, a three-time All-Star, began her WNBA career with the Las Vegas Aces after being selected first overall in the 2017 draft. She earned All-Rookie Team honors that year and later won the WNBA Sixth Player of the Year award in 2021. Then in 2022, she enjoyed a breakout season, earning All-WNBA First Team honors, winning All-Star Game MVP, and helping lead the Aces to their first-ever WNBA championship. She followed up in 2023 with another All-Star nod, a second title, and a victory in the WNBA Skills Challenge.

Internationally, Plum has represented the United States with distinction. She won a gold medal in 3×3 basketball at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where Team USA dominated the event’s debut. She has also played overseas during the WNBA offseason. One of her most notable stints was with Fenerbahçe in Turkey, where she helped the team win the Turkish Super League championship. These international experiences have sharpened her game and raised her global profile.

Most recently, Plum joined the Sparks for the 2025 season via a three-team trade involving the Aces and Seattle Storm. She arrived on a Sparks roster that hasn’t made the playoffs since 2020. The team also hasn’t won a WNBA championship since 2016. With her experience and leadership, Plum brings a proven ability to perform under pressure. Can she be the catalyst who helps restore the franchise to playoff contention and, ultimately, championship success?