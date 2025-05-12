With WNBA teams needing to cut down to at least 12 players by the start of the regular season this upcoming week, the Los Angeles Sparks had already made two roster cuts. That left the team at 16 players in training camp, meaning that they needed to cut or move at least four more. One of those roster moves came on Sunday when the Sparks cut Liatu King, the team announced.

With the Sparks’ latest roster move in cutting Liatu King, that brings their roster down to 15 players. Cameron Brink, last season’s No. 2 overall draft pick, and Julie Allemand, acquired in a sign-and-trade last offseason, are both currently sidelined as they continue their injury rehab. It’s possible the Sparks might be granted hardship exceptions while Brink and Allemand are out.

In any case, the Sparks would still have another roster cut or two to go before the start of the regular season. They are scheduled to begin the season on Friday, May 16 on the road against the Golden State Valkyries.

King was selected by the Sparks with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. The WNBA Draft is split into three rounds, with players drafted in the second and third rounds often having a tough time initially making a team roster.

With 13 teams this season, due to the inaugural season of the Valkyries, there are a total of 156 available roster spots. While teams are allowed a maximum of 12 players on the regular season roster, some teams begin the year with only 11 due to salary cap restraints. The brings the number of available roster spots down from 156.

King was drafted after playing her final season of college basketball at Notre Dame. She transferred after four seasons at Pittsburgh. During her final year in college, King appeared in 33 games, all starts, at a little over 29 minutes per game.

She averaged 11.5 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.0 steals with splits of 56.3 percent shooting from the field and 50 percent shooting from the three-point line. During the Sparks’ lone preseason game, an 83-82 win against the Valkyries, King finished with six points and four rebounds in six minutes of play. She shot a perfect 2-of-2 from the field, including 1-of-1 from the three-point line.

While King did not make the Sparks’ final regular season roster, she has the tools to be an effective player in the WNBA. It’s likely that she will emerge sometime in the near future on another team’s roster.