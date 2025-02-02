The Los Angeles Sparks struck hard in WNBA free agency as part of a blockbuster trade to land All-Star guard Kelsey Plum. With Plum being their big addition of the offseason, the focus now turns to filling out the rest of the roster. The Sparks made a smaller move in WNBA free agency this week with the re-signing of veteran guard Odyssey Sims, as per Rachel Galligan of Winsidr.

As per Galligan, Odyssey Sims’ new WNBA free agency contract with the Sparks will be for one year. Sims joined the Sparks last season on a hardship contract, and managed to stay for the remainder of the season due to the team’s injury woes.

In a related move, the Sparks requested waivers on backup guard Zia Cooke. The team also said farewell to veteran guard Kia Nurse who signed with the Chicago Sky.

The Sparks, who had the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, moved the pick in the Plum trade and received the No. 9 pick in return. The Plum trade pretty much signals the Sparks looking to accelerate their rebuild timeline.

They have two potential building blocks in second-year players Rickea Jackson and Cameron Brink. Jackson was one of the league’s top rookies last season while Brink was on her way there as well before suffering a season-ending ACL injury.

Odyssey Sims returns to Sparks

When the Sparks signed Odyssey Sims last season, it was her second go-round with the franchise. Originally selected by the then Tulsa Shock with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 WNBA Draft, Sims was traded to the Sparks ahead of the 2017 season.

She spent two seasons with the Sparks before moving on to the Minnesota Timberwolves. When Sims joined the Sparks in 2024, she brought a much-needed veteran presence in the backcourt with her ball-handling and scoring ability.

She appeared in 15 games for the Sparks, including ten starts, at a little over 26 minutes per game. She averaged 9.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists with splits of 43.8 percent shooting from the field and 83.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Sims has also had stints with the Atlanta Dream and Connecticut Sun. She was a part of the Tulsa Shock’s move to Dallas where they were rebranded as the Wings. She had a second stint with the Wings franchise as well from 2023-2024. The Wings had cut her during the 2024 season and that was when the Sparks picked her up.