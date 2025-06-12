The Los Angeles Sparks got back in the win column following their 97-89 win against the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday, and it was second-year wing Rickea Jackson who led the way. Jackson finished with a career-high 30 points, and after the game she spoke about being able to use her versatility to attack the Aces defense.

“I feel like all my life I more so played the four, so just being able to know that’s my bread and my butter, that’s what I feel like got me in the league. . . just being able to do my work at the four. But being at the three, they are shorter. So being able to attack them, making sure I can shoot over them,” Jackson said. “I feel like it’s just versatility. That’s what comes with the versatility. And then I’ve been really working hard in that weight room, so taking bumps and getting and-ones.”

Rickea Jackson’s complete stat line from the Sparks’ win against the Aces was 30 points, seven rebounds and one assist. She shot 11-of-17 from the field, 4-of-8 from the three-point line and 4-0f-5 from the free-throw line. Wednesday’s game was Jackson’s second game back since being sidelined due to WNBA concussion protocol, and subsequent lingering effects.

Jackson was placed into concussion protocol following a hit to the head during the Sparks’ loss to the Minnesota Lynx on May 18, only the second game of the season. She returned for the team’s loss to the Atlanta Dream on May 27 after missing three games, going scoreless in 12 minutes off the bench. She missed two more games after that, and upon her return, she revealed she was still feeling after-effects from the concussion.

Jackson finished with ten points, two rebounds and two assists in the Sparks’ win against the Dallas Wings last week, and eight points, two rebounds and one assist in the loss to the Golden State Valkyries on Monday. Following her breakout game against the Aces, she credited her teammates’ unselfishness and the team system for allowing her to get going offensively.

“I just come in and do my job. I feel like my teammates were just finding me. We were making the right play. I feel like we were moving the ball really well, tied our [season]-high in assists, so that just goes to show when we’re moving the ball, great things like this happen,” Jackson said. “All my teammates had confidence knocking it down themselves, so we were just finding each other, and it’s just fun to play like that.”

The Sparks’ mini-road trip continues Saturday against the Lynx before they return home on Tuesday, June 17 against the Seattle Storm.