When the Los Angeles Sparks need a spark, Rickea Jackson always delivers it in full.

In one of the biggest performances of her young career, Jackson exploded for a career-high 30 points to lead the Sparks past the defending champion Las Vegas Aces with a 97-89 victory. The win not only prolonged the Aces’ slump but also breathed life into a Sparks squad trying to climb back into the playoff conversation.

Jackson was locked in from the opening tip. She finished the night shooting an impressive 11 of 17 from the field while knocking down four of eight from three-point range. She added seven rebounds and four assists, rounding out a complete performance that showed just how far she has come this season.

Time after time, when the Sparks needed a bucket, Jackson delivered. She scored eight points in the third quarter to keep the Aces at bay and followed it up with another eight-point surge in the fourth to help seal the win.

This career night represents a major step for the 6-foot-2 forward. After flashes of brilliance earlier in the season, she has now proven she can take over games even against elite competition. Drafted fourth overall by Los Angeles last year, her growth could not have come at a better time for a Sparks team that entered the night sitting near the bottom of the standings.

With the win, Los Angeles improves to 4-7 overall and levels its Commissioner’s Cup record at 2-2. The victory gives the Sparks momentum and renewed confidence as they push through the heart of the season.

The Aces, on the other hand, are suddenly facing some adversity. The loss marks their second straight defeat, dropping them to 4-4 on the season. A’ja Wilson had a quiet night by her standards, finishing with 13 points and eight rebounds before exiting late in the game after taking an accidental elbow to the head.

Jackie Young did everything she could for Las Vegas, pouring in 34 points while Chelsea Gray added 28 and six three-pointers. Despite their efforts, the Aces could not contain Jackson and the Sparks’ balanced attack.

Los Angeles also got strong contributions from Azurá Stevens, who posted 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Dearica Hamby added 19 points, eight boards, and seven assists. The team moved the ball well and defended with energy, holding the Aces to 38 percent shooting for the game.

For the Sparks, this win may prove to be a turning point. And for Rickea Jackson, her career night shows that her star is only beginning to rise.