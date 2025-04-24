Before training camp begins for the Los Angeles Sparks, they've made some changes to their coaching staff. Nikki Blue, who was hired as an assistant for the Sparks, is now joining the staff at USC as an assistant coach for the women's basketball team, according to ESPN.

Blue was the interim head coach for the Phoenix Mercury over the final 28 games of the 2023 season after joining the franchise as an assistant in 2022.

With Blue leaving, the Sparks quickly promoted Danielle Robinson to assistant coach, and she will continue to serve as the team's manager of basketball integration. Robinson is a three-time WNBA All-Star and played 12 years in the WNBA for teams in San Antonio, Phoenix, Minnesota, Las Vegas, Indiana, and Atlanta.

Robinson also ranks 13th all-time in assists in the WNBA and led the league in 2013. With someone on the coaching staff with playing experience, it should help the Sparks as they look to improve from last season.

Sparks looking to bounce back from last season

The Sparks had a young team last season, plus some injuries to some key players, but this year they are in a better position to compete. After trading for Kelsey Plum, the Sparks have a veteran point guard who has championship experience that can guide them, as well as Dearica Hamby.

After getting traded to the Sparks, Plum noted that she can win at the highest level with the Sparks, and her mindset shows that.

“I'm taking it a day at a time,” Plum said on SportsCenter. “I do know that in everything that I do, I will win. So I feel very confident in who I am and what I can bring. Because my being here doesn't matter if I don't affect winning, but I know I can do that at the highest level, so that's what I'm most excited about.”

With a core of Plum, Hamby, Rickea Jackson, and Cameron Brink, the Sparks have a chance to make some noise this season. The Sparks also have Lynne Roberts as their head coach this season, as she comes in with 27 seasons of collegiate women's basketball coaching experience. Hopefully, they can put all the pieces together in training camp and at the beginning of the season.