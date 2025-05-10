Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson was busy this offseason as she prepares for her sophomore season in the WNBA. She had the opportunity to play with Breanna Stewart in Unrivaled and developed her offensive game before the 2025 season tips off. She also serves as a mentor to Sparks rookie Sania Feagin as she embarks on her first season as a professional.

In an interview with HER Game Network, Jackson spoke about the upcoming season and what she is looking forward to. However, when the conversation focused on Seattle Storm rookie center Dominique Malonga, Jackson was adamant that the young star would not put her on a poster.

“She's not coming at me,” said Jackson about Malonga. “…let's clear the air. I'm not scared of nobody. I'm scared of the act of getting dunked on, but to specifically say that I'm scared of this girl is funny…. Don't play with me like I'm sweet now, I'm not sweet. I'm gonna come over and try to block it.”

Malonga is turning heads around the WNBA world with her highlights and offseason workouts. The 6-foot-6 French center draws comparisons to Spurs star Victor Wembanyama because of her height and athleticism. The Storm acquired the second overall pick in the Jewell Loyd trade that saw Kelsey Plum head to the Sparks from the Las Vegas Aces.

While she isn't afraid of Malonga, Jackson does have someone she wants posterized; Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson.

“I want Sydney Colson to get dunked on so bad,” Jackson said. “That's the only birthday present I want. Please dunk on Sydney Colson. After that I don't care who gets dunked on.”

Jackson will have her first matchup against Malonga and the Storm at home on June 17. Until then, the rookie center has time to prepare to meet her at the rim.