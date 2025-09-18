The Minnesota Lynx are moving on in the WNBA Playoffs after pulling off a thrilling 4th-quarter comeback against the Valkyries. Down 14 late in the game, the Lynx found their spark in a powerful message from Cheryl Reeve, which Napheesa Collier later shared after the win. The rally not only secured a semifinal berth but also showcased the discipline and belief that have defined this team all season.

Napheesa Collier admitted after the win that Reeve’s words in the Lynx huddle struck a chord. “Coach said, ‘There is nothing I can draw for you that’s going to get you an easy bucket. You have to go out there and just play,’” Collier said. “[It’s] the desperation that we played with knowing we were down by a lot and only had 10 minutes to get back in it.” Her leadership on the floor backed up those words, as she finished with a double-double that anchored the late surge. “Our effort makes me so proud,” Collier said.

“It really shows the grit and resilience of this team, something we’ve been emphasizing for the past two years. I couldn’t be prouder of us today.”

For Cheryl Reeve, who has guided the Lynx through countless playoff battles, the turnaround was another example of mental toughness. “What always strikes you is whether you are up 20 [or down], it’s a long game with a lot of possessions,” Reeve said. “I asked them not to quit. I told them to get after it, and they believed.” Her calm yet firm approach resonated with a roster that has thrived under pressure all year.

The 4th-quarter rally silenced the Valkyries’ home crowd and sent the Lynx bench into a frenzy. It was the kind of playoff performance that will be remembered as one of the franchise’s great comebacks.

With momentum firmly on their side, the Lynx now shift their focus to the next round. The WNBA Playoffs only get tougher from here, but if this 4th-quarter surge proved anything, it’s that Minnesota has the belief, leadership, and composure to withstand any challenge.

Now the question is, can the Lynx ride this momentum to end their championship drought and redeem last year’s heartbreak?