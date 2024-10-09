Connecticut Sun star DeWanna Bonner delivered a brutal assessment of the Sun's performance following their 88-77 loss to the Minnesota Lynx in Game 5 of the WNBA semifinals on Tuesday, which ended the Sun's playoff run.

“I can't even tell you what happened. I think they just kind of punched us in the face and we got shell-shocked. We couldn't fight back,” Bonner said, as reported by Myron Medcalf of ESPN.

The loss allowed the Lynx to advance to the WNBA Finals, where they will face the New York Liberty. For the Sun, it was a bitter end to a season that had seen them consistently ranked among the league's top defensive teams. However, in Game 5, their usually stalwart defense faltered, allowing 53 points by halftime and entering the break with a 19-point deficit — both season highs against the Sun's league-leading defense.

The Lynx capitalized on the momentum early in the game, with Kayla McBride scoring 19 points and Napheesa Collier leading the charge with 27 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. Collier’s leadership and the Lynx’s energized, fast-paced play overwhelmed the Sun, leaving them unable to recover after the first-half onslaught.

“She's skilled,” Sun coach Stephanie White said of Collier. “She has got incredible footwork, her pace, her poise. She doesn't get rushed. You think about how she played in college and just the development to become a guard, essentially. She shoots the 3. She attacks off the bounce. She's got great post moves. She's got great touch around the rim. She's just the combination of everything you'd want in a player.”

Sun falter against the Lynx

Bonner’s comments reflect the frustration felt by the Sun, who struggled to mount a comeback against the relentless Lynx offense. Despite strong individual efforts from Bonner and her teammates, including a 24-point performance by Courtney Williams, the Sun were outmatched on both ends of the court.

The loss ends the Sun’s 2024 season, which saw them secure a high playoff seed and earn accolades for their defensive prowess.

For the Lynx, the win is another milestone in what has been a surprising and gritty playoff run. Despite lacking the star power that once defined the franchise, the Lynx have relied on teamwork to navigate past opponents, led by Collier and head coach Cheryl Reeve. Throughout the WNBA playoffs, the Lynx have embraced their underdog role, dispatching higher-seeded teams with a mixture of sharp three-point shooting and a defense ranked second in the league.

“We didn't scare anybody,” Reeve said. “I'm not sure that anybody at any point in the season was like, ‘Yeah, they have a real shot at winning a championship' other than the people that are in our corner. And I think we're continuing to have to make believers.”

The Lynx now face the New York Liberty in the Finals, a team packed with talent and coming off an impressive victory over the defending champion Las Vegas Aces. Minnesota’s depth and versatility will be tested, but with a 3-1 regular-season record against the Liberty and Collier averaging 17.2 points in those games, they will enter the series with quiet confidence.