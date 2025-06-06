The New York Liberty are rewriting their record books and turning heads across the WNBA. With a gritty 86-78 win over the Washington Mystics on Wednesday night, the defending champions improved to 8-0, the best start in franchise history.

That perfect mark also places them alongside the Minnesota Lynx as the only two undefeated teams in the league this season.

This is just the second time in WNBA history that multiple teams have opened with 8 straight wins. The last time it happened was in 2016, when the Lynx started 13-0 and the Los Angeles Sparks opened 11-0. Those teams went on to clash in an unforgettable Finals series.

With the Liberty and Lynx both rolling, a rematch storyline may be in the works.

Wednesday’s win came with challenges. Star center Jonquel Jones exited the game early in the first quarter with a right ankle injury. Without their anchor in the paint, the Liberty had to dig deep. They trailed by five after the opening period but flipped the game in the second quarter, outscoring the Mystics 32 to 12 to take control.

Breanna Stewart once again showed why she remains one of the league’s most dominant players. She finished with 26 points and 11 rebounds, pacing the Liberty on both ends of the floor.

Sabrina Ionescu added 13 points and 7 assists and reached a personal milestone by becoming the franchise’s all-time leader in made three-pointers. She now has 401 in a Liberty uniform.

Kennedy Burke stepped up off the bench, draining all four of her three-point attempts and finishing with 12 points. Her timely shooting helped hold off a late Mystics rally. Washington trimmed the lead to four in the final minute, but Stewart sealed the win from the free throw line.

The Liberty leads the league in both offensive and defensive ratings and has the highest net rating by a wide margin. With the chemistry of a seasoned team and the hunger of champions, New York is setting the pace for the entire league.

Next up, the team returns to Barclays Center, where they will host the Chicago Sky. With each win, the buzz grows louder. This team is chasing more than just wins, they are chasing history.