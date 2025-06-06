The New York Liberty entered Thursday's game against the Washington Mystics looking to continue their undefeated season. However, the win could cost the defending champions their starting center. Former MVP Jonquel Jones, who has been the Liberty's vocal leader so far, could be sidelined for a while.

After Breanna Stewart committed a foul against Mystics center Kiki Iriafen late in the first quarter, Jones hit the floor. After some time with trainers, Jones got up and limped to New York's locker room.

Jonquel Jones shaken up and headed straight to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/APXgl2lsqZ — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) June 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jones has been battling lower body injuries early in the season. The 2021 WNBA MVP missed New York's game against the Golden State Valkyries with a hamstring issue. While the team has not announced what took Jones out of Thursday's game, it appeared that her right leg was hurt.

On a night where Sabrina Ionescu became the Liberty's all-time leader in three-pointers, Jones' injury puts a sour taste in the New York's mouth. The team has their sights set on back-to-back titles and are well on their way so far this season.

Stewart and Ionescu have led the Liberty to a dominant start, winning all but two of their games by at least 14 points. After defeating A'ja Wilson, the reigning WNBA MVP, in their season opener, New York has cruised to the top of the standings.

Against the Mystics, Jones was as important as she has ever been for the Liberty. Washington is led by Brittney Sykes, but Iriafen presents a big threat down low. The two centers were trading blows in the first quarter of the game, but Jones' injury ended the matchup prematurely.

If it is a hamstring injury for Jones, she could be out for an extended period. If she does miss time, Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello has a a few options. She could either give backup center Nyara Sabally more minutes or slide Stewart to the center position. Regardless of what New York' adjustment is, both Stewart and Ionescu face more offensive pressure.