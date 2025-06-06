The New York Liberty, fresh off their first championship in franchise history, have been arguably the best team in the WNBA this year following their 7-0 start. Only the Minnesota Lynx have been on par with an 8-0 start. Helping power the Liberty this season has been star point guard Sabrina Ionescu who set a team record during Thursday’s game against the Washington Mystics.

Sabrina Ionescu set a Liberty franchise record by becoming the team’s all-time leader in three-point makes, as per Jackie Powell of The Next. The previous Liberty record holder for most three-point makes was Crystal Robinson who played for the franchise from 1999-2005.

Ionescu has been on the league’s most prolific three-point shooters since she was drafted by the Liberty with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft. She famously competed against Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry in a three-point shootout during 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend.

Since her rookie season, Ionescu holds a career average of 36.3 percent shooting from the three-point line. She won the WNBA’s three-point contest during 2023 All-Star Weekend after missing only two shots the entire competition, setting a record in the process with 37 points out of a possible 40.

In 2023, Ionescu’s second year being selected to the All-Star team, she shot a career-best 44.8 percent from the three-point line on just about eight attempts per game.

This season, Ionescu has appeared in all seven games for the Liberty to this point at a little over 28 minutes per game. She’s been averaging 17.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 43.2 percent shooting from the field, 35.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 92 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Ionescu’s three-point percentage this season is the second highest mark in her career. She also holds a 37.2 percent career shooting average from three-point range in the playoffs. In 2022 and 2023 she posted back to back playoff runs of 40 percent shooting from three-point range.