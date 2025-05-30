The New York Liberty came into their Thursday matchup against the Golden State Valkyries looking to continue their undefeated streak to start the 2025 WNBA season. While they held a slim lead over the Valkyries as of publication, Liberty star Breanna Stewart was on her way to making WNBA history as the new holder of a scoring record.

With her first four points of the game, Breanna Stewart set WNBA history by becoming the quickest player to reach 5,500 career points, surpassing Diana Taurasi in the process as per NYL Stats. With the third quarter of the game winding down, Stewart was up to 14 while shooting 3-of-7 from the field and 8-of-10 from the free-throw line.

Thursday’s game was the Liberty’s second consecutive meeting against the Valkyries, after defeating them, 95-67 on Tuesday. Following that game, Stewart remarked how the Liberty’s bench depth is a big separator from the rest of the WNBA.

In the early goings of the regular season, the Liberty look like one of the favorites in terms of title contention, and Stewart is a big reason why. The 2023 MVP, Stewart is coming off her fourth consecutive All-Star appearance, and sixth in ten years overall.

Through the Liberty’s first four games of the season, Stewart is playing a little over 28 minutes per game while taking close to 12 shots attempts per game. She’s averaging 19.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocked shots with splits of 57.4 percent shooting from the field, 23.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 80 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Liberty are looking to remain one of two currently undefeated teams in the league, with the other being the Minnesota Lynx. The Liberty defeated the Lynx in the WNBA Finals last season. In the process, Stewart won her third WNBA championship. Her first two titles came when she was still playing for the Seattle Storm.