Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty are off to a hot start to the 2025 WNBA season. This also includes a new feat they achieved after beating the Golden State Valkyries 82-77 on Thursday night.

In 34 minutes of action, Stewart was highly aggressive on offense. She finished with a stat line of 27 points, seven rebounds, four assists, three blocks, and two steals. She shot 6-of-12 from the field and 15-of-19 from the free-throw line.

Her performance provided to be crucial as the Liberty fended off the Valkyries' advances in the fourth quarter. As a result, New York maintains a perfect record in the regular season as they improve to 5-0.

The team also made franchise history after staying undefeated with the win. This marks their best start to a season since 2007, according to StatMuse

What's next for Breanna Stewart, Liberty

It's a solid feat for Breanna Stewart and the Liberty to have, staying perfect to start the season as it wasn't done in 18 years.

New York fought off a tough challenge from the Valkyries, who want to leave a strong first impression on WNBA fans in their inaugural season. They are 2-3 after five games, showing they have some potential to make some noise in the league.

However, it wasn't going to happen on Thursday night with the Liberty securing the victory. New York relied on their perimeter shooting and free-throw efficiency, making 13 triples and 23 shots at the line.

Three players scored in double-digits on New York's behalf, including Stewart. Sabrina Ionescu delivered a solid performance of 24 points, six rebounds, four assists, and a steal. She shot 7-of-21 overall, including 6-of-15 from downtown, and 4-of-4 from the charity stripe. Kennedy Burke came next with 11 points and seven rebounds, while Nataha Cloud provided seven points and five assists.

The Liberty will look to remain perfect as they prepare for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Washington Mystics on May 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET.