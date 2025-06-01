New York Liberty fans are fired up over the team's 100-52 victory over the Connecticut Sun. The defending WNBA champions are off to a phenomenal start in 2025 and now sit at 7-0 overall. It's been a group effort so far this season, and Sunday's victory showcased this team's phenomenal depth. Eight players scored seven or more points, including star guard Sabrina Ionescu, who led the way with 18. New York finished this blowout with a game-high 29 assist, which is indicative of the chemistry that this group already has.

Social media was justifiably impressed, and several people labeled the Liberty as the team to beat.

Nineteen made three pointers for the second time this season is insane! — Von Jonz (@VonJonz) June 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

Wow, the New York Liberty are absolutely crushing it! What a dominant performance and a historic start to the season! 🔥🏀 — George (@Thecityismine_x) June 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

The team to beat. — CCKent22 (@cckent22) June 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

This is epic man 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Moesha (@moeshaimona) June 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

The WNBA is very deep in 2025, but so far, two teams stand alone at the top

The Liberty won the WNBA title in epic fashion last season. In a back-and-forth five-game series against the Minnesota Lynx, Jonquel Jones was the hero down the stretch to lead this franchise to its first-ever championship. Despite getting over this massive hump, New York seeems as motivated as ever in 2025. And so do the Lynx, as the only other undefeated team in the league.

There are plenty of threats to a rematch of last season's finals. The Atlanta Dream and Phoenix Mercury are off to positive starts, the Las Vegas Aces are always a threat and vying for their third championship in four years, and the Indiana Fever are still an elephant in the room. That being said, Minnesota and New York are the favorites to meet once again, and it's a bummer that they have to wait until July 30 to play each other for the first time.

Overall, this Liberty looks even more dangerous than the title squad on both ends. Trading for Natasha Cloud has been a genius move to this point, and the group's current level is sustainable. This group is built to win now and has several key contributors who are not leaving their prime anytime soon. It's an exciting time to be a fan of this franchise.