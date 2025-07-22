It's been a successful season so far for the New York Liberty, who currently sit with an impressive record of 15-6 coming back from the All-Star break. The Liberty are coming off of their 2024 WNBA championship, which they won in five games against the Minnesota Lynx, and have shown no signs of championship hangover so far this year.

The Liberty's first game after the All-Star break will take place at home against the Indiana Fever; however, the Liberty got an unfortunate injury update regarding one of their key players earlier on Tuesday ahead of the contest.

“Liberty center Nyara Sabally has been downgraded to –OUT (Rest),” reported Jackie Powell of the Locked on Women's Basketball podcast on X, formerly Twitter.

Powell added that Sabally “wasn't a participant in shootaround and was getting treatment ‘work done out in the back' according to GM Jonathan Kolb during shootaround this morning.”

Sabally is one of the key members on a Liberty team that is brimming with talent and has returned essentially every key player from last year's championship run.

Meanwhile, the Fever will be without their own star, Caitlin Clark, who suffered a groin injury shortly before the All-Star break that kept her out of the weekend's festivities. Clark has dealt with various injuries so far in her second season.

The Liberty are hoping to generate some momentum and begin to peak at the right time as the WNBA playoffs quickly approach. New York is led in scoring by Breanna Stewart, with co-star Sabrina Ionescu right behind her.

The Liberty also recently added some more depth to their talented roster by signing former WNBA player Emma Meesseeman, who hadn't played since 2022 but who has won a Finals MVP in her illustrious career, as reported by ESPN.

In any case, the Liberty and Fever are slated to get underway on Tuesday evening at 8:00 PM ET from Brooklyn.

More New York Liberty News
New York Liberty center Jonquel Jones (35) warms up before a game against the Phoenix Mercury at Barclays Center.
Liberty’s Jonquel Jones to make official return vs. FeverRishav Bhat ·
Belgium power forward Emma Meesseman (11) controls the ball against United States power forward Alyssa Thomas (14) in the second half in a women’s group stage game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.
Liberty land Emma Meesseman over Lynx, Mercury in WNBA returnBen Strauss ·
Team Collier forward Breanna Stewart (30) reacts in the fourth quarter against Team Clark during the 2025 WNBA All Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Liberty add veteran frontcourt presence to rosterJackson Stone ·
NY Liberty player Sabrina Ionescu alongside a current/recent image of NBA player Pau Gasol. Have the 2025 WNBA All-Star logo in the background, 3-Point Contest
Sabrina Ionescu hints at Pau Gasol reason for 3-Point Contest winDavid Yapkowitz ·
Team Collier forward Breanna Stewart (30) warms up before the 2025 WNBA All Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Liberty Charles
Liberty’s Breanna Stewart gets brutally honest on uncertain CBA negotiationsZachary Howell ·
New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud (9) slaps hands with forward Breanna Stewart (30) during the second half against the Indiana Fever at Barclays Center.
Natasha Cloud’s NSFW defense of Liberty teammate Breanna StewartRussell Steinberg ·