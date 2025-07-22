It's been a successful season so far for the New York Liberty, who currently sit with an impressive record of 15-6 coming back from the All-Star break. The Liberty are coming off of their 2024 WNBA championship, which they won in five games against the Minnesota Lynx, and have shown no signs of championship hangover so far this year.

The Liberty's first game after the All-Star break will take place at home against the Indiana Fever; however, the Liberty got an unfortunate injury update regarding one of their key players earlier on Tuesday ahead of the contest.

“Liberty center Nyara Sabally has been downgraded to –OUT (Rest),” reported Jackie Powell of the Locked on Women's Basketball podcast on X, formerly Twitter.

Powell added that Sabally “wasn't a participant in shootaround and was getting treatment ‘work done out in the back' according to GM Jonathan Kolb during shootaround this morning.”

Sabally is one of the key members on a Liberty team that is brimming with talent and has returned essentially every key player from last year's championship run.

Meanwhile, the Fever will be without their own star, Caitlin Clark, who suffered a groin injury shortly before the All-Star break that kept her out of the weekend's festivities. Clark has dealt with various injuries so far in her second season.

The Liberty are hoping to generate some momentum and begin to peak at the right time as the WNBA playoffs quickly approach. New York is led in scoring by Breanna Stewart, with co-star Sabrina Ionescu right behind her.

The Liberty also recently added some more depth to their talented roster by signing former WNBA player Emma Meesseeman, who hadn't played since 2022 but who has won a Finals MVP in her illustrious career, as reported by ESPN.

In any case, the Liberty and Fever are slated to get underway on Tuesday evening at 8:00 PM ET from Brooklyn.