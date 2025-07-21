The New York Liberty are on the path to repeat as WNBA champions in 2025. New York is 15-6 heading into the second half of the 2025 season and is the top team in the Eastern Conference. The Liberty got a big boost on Monday by adding a talented international player over other championship contenders.

Belgian star Emma Meesseman, who was the 2019 WNBA Finals MVP, will sign with the New York Liberty per ESPN's Alexa Philippou.

Meesseman has not played in the WNBA since 2022. She most recently competed with Belgium in EuroBasket earlier this summer.

Sources told Philippou that Meesseman is returning to the WNBA with the goal of winning a championship. She chose the Liberty over two other title contenders, the Lynx and Mercury.

Meesseman's arrival in New York will be subject to how long it takes to go through the visa application process.

Meesseman could make a huge impact for the Liberty down the back half of the regular season, whenever she does arrive. The six-foot-four forward has impressive size and ball skills. She will fit right in on a talented Liberty squad.

During her 2022 season with the Sky, Meesseman was a useful player. The two-time WNBA All-Star averaged 12.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists for Chicago that season.

The Liberty could look even stronger very soon with Meesseman's arrival and the return of star Jonquel Jones from injury.

Liberty make another roster addition following WNBA All-Star Weekend

Golden State Valkyries forward Stephanie Talbot (7) complains to the referee during the game against the Chicago Sky in the first quarter at Chase Center.
David Gonzales-Imagn Images

But Emma Meesseman is not the only player the Liberty added on Monday.

New York also signed forward Stephanie Talbot to a contract on Monday, per The Athletic's Ben Pickman.

Talbot most recently played for the Golden State Valkyries this season. She was waived earlier in July to make space for Iliana Rupert to join the Valkyries after EuroBasket.

Pickman praised Talbot as a lethal shooter who can provide some excellent depth for New York.

“Talbot was one of the league's best 3-point shooters in 2021 and 2022, and most recently played with the Valkyries starting 10 games for GSV this season before she was waived,” Pickman wrote.

The Liberty seem to be loading up their roster for another championship run this fall.

Next up for the Liberty is a home game against the Fever, minus Caitlin Clark, on Tuesday night.

