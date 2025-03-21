The New York Liberty announced Friday they have re-signed guard Marine Johannes for the 2025 WNBA season, bringing back a key contributor from their 2023 Finals run following her year-long stint abroad.

Johannes, 30, returns to the Liberty for her fourth season after helping lead the French National Team to a silver medal finish against Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. She previously played for New York in 2019, 2022, and 2023, where she played an integral role in the team’s first WNBA Finals appearance in over two decades.

In 78 career WNBA games, including 15 starts, Johannes has averaged 8.0 points, 2.4 assists, and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 43.7% from the field and 39.5% from three-point range. Known for her dynamic playmaking and shooting, Johannes adds further depth and versatility to a Liberty team poised to defend its title.

Marine Johannes re-signs as Liberty gear up for 2025 title defense

Currently playing for CBK Mersin in Turkey, Johannes is averaging 13.6 points, 4.4 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game across both KBSL and EuroLeague competition. She is shooting a combined 46.7% from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc.

In a statement, Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb expressed his enthusiasm about Johannes’ return to the roster.

“It is a special opportunity to add Marine – who believed in our vision since 2019 – to a team once again competing for a title,” Kolb said. “Marine’s floor spacing and dynamic ability to create scoring opportunities for herself and others will add another dimension to our offense in 2025.”

Coming off their first WNBA championship in franchise history, the Liberty will open the 2025 season on May 17 against the Las Vegas Aces. Head coach Sandy Brondello expects Johannes to play a key role in New York’s effort to build on its title momentum.

Johannes’ re-signing marks another key offseason move for the Liberty as they aim to retain the core that brought them to the top of the league. Her familiarity with the system and international experience further solidify New York’s depth as they prepare for a title defense in 2025.