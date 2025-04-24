The New York Liberty have been enjoying their offseason since winning the WNBA championship last year, and they'll be back soon enough to try and compete for another one. Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart were key for the Liberty winning the championship, and it seems like they have a bond that goes beyond the basketball court.
In a recent interview, Ionescu was asked about her ponytail and how it never moves. She gave credit to Dove, but also gave credit to an unnamed teammate.
“I've put a lot of work into my ponytail,” Ionescu said. “I'm always trying to figure out new products that will help it stay. I don't use gel because my hair is really fine, and it makes it greasy, so I stick with Dove hairspray. I never used to do anything to it, but then one of my teammates said I looked like a child with pieces falling out, so I had to evolve.”
A social media user posted the answer on their page and wondered who the teammate could be that helped Ionescu, and the point guard herself gave the answer in the replies.
“[Breanna Stewart] is the culprit. She’s trying to make me take the headband off too,” Ionescu wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
Stewart got in on the fun and replied to Ionescu's post, saying, “Should we do a poll??”
It looks like the vibes are still alive and well for the Liberty as training camp slowly approaches.
The Liberty are looking to win back-to-back championships
The Liberty were able to get over the hump last season and win the WNBA championship after coming up short the year before against the Las Vegas Aces. This time around, they took care of the Aces in the semifinals of the playoffs, which helped them get to the Finals to face the Minnesota Lynx.
The big three of Ionescu, Stewart, and Jonquel Jones led the way for the Liberty, and it was Jones who won her first WNBA Finals MVP for her performance. Now, with them being the defending champions, the Liberty should know that teams will be giving them their best every night on the court.
It'll be interesting to see if they can continue to play at a high level and once again make another championship push.