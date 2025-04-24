The New York Liberty have been enjoying their offseason since winning the WNBA championship last year, and they'll be back soon enough to try and compete for another one. Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart were key for the Liberty winning the championship, and it seems like they have a bond that goes beyond the basketball court.

In a recent interview, Ionescu was asked about her ponytail and how it never moves. She gave credit to Dove, but also gave credit to an unnamed teammate.

“I've put a lot of work into my ponytail,” Ionescu said. “I'm always trying to figure out new products that will help it stay. I don't use gel because my hair is really fine, and it makes it greasy, so I stick with Dove hairspray. I never used to do anything to it, but then one of my teammates said I looked like a child with pieces falling out, so I had to evolve.”

A social media user posted the answer on their page and wondered who the teammate could be that helped Ionescu, and the point guard herself gave the answer in the replies.